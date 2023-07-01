Jaylen Brown & Celtics Agree On Richest Contract In NBA History

Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics have agreed to a five-year, $304 million supermax contract, making for the richest deal in NBA history. The two-time NBA All-Star’s agent, Jason Glushon, confirmed the news to ESPN’s Marc J. Spears, Tuesday. In addition to the base salary, the deal features a trade kicker and does not include a player option.

Brown is coming off a year in which he set career highs with 26.6 points and 6.9 rebounds per game. Prior to the new deal, he was set to earn $28.5 million in 2023-24 on the final year of his previous contract. Jayson Tatum will also be eligible for a supermax extension next July after being named to the All-NBA team last season. He could be set to earn upwards of $318 million over five years, making it difficult for the team to retain both players.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – MAY 23: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics celebrates a basket against the Miami Heat during the third quarter in Game Four of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals at TD Garden on May 23, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Brown had been apprehensive about committing to staying in Boston long-term prior to Tuesday. When asked about his future with the Celtics in March, he admitted he was unsure whether he’d be staying. “I don’t know,” Brown told Logan Murdock of The Ringer. “As long as I’m needed. It’s not up to me. We’ll see how they feel about me over time and I feel about them over time. Hopefully, whatever it is, it makes sense. But I will stay where I’m wanted. I will stay where I’m needed and treated correct.”

As a team, the Celtics made it to the Eastern Conference Finals last season, before being eliminated by the Miami Heat. In the offseason, they’ve since added Kristaps Porzingis in a blockbuster trade involving Marcus Smart. The Celtics were able to retain Malcolm Brogdon, Robert Williams III, Derrick White, and Al Horford.

