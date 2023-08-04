Cam Jordan Intends To Retire With Saints Following New Extension

Cam Jordan has announced his intention to retire as a member of the New Orleans Saints after signing a two-year extension with the team. The eight-time Pro Bowler, who turned 34 last month, was drafted by the Saints in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft. In the last decade-plus, he has become one of the league’s most dependable defensive ends, racking up over 600 tackles and 100 sacks. Alongside his eight Pro Bowl appearances, he was also named First Team All-Pro in 2017.

According to Jordan’s representatives, he has now signed a two-year, $27.5 million extension with the Saints which will keep him in New Orleans through 2025. “I want to finish my career here,” Jordan said. “I want my storyline to be here.” He continued, I would love that my story has been drafted here, kept here, been here, never played a season without guaranteed money here. That’s probably in a category of its own right there. The story is to let unfold, finish and be here. So maybe Year 15, if there is a Year 16 [possibility], we’ll talk about it then. Probably won’t be,” Jordan told the media.

Jordan Wants To Be A Saints Lifer

Jordan’s desire to be a one-team player stems from the legacy of his father. Steve Jordan spent a 12-year career entirely with the Minnesota Vikings between 1982 and 1994. However, Jordan now has his focus squarely set on the 2023 season. Last year he overtook Ricky Jackson as the Saints’ franchise sacks leader. Jordan’s 115.5 sacks is the second-highest amongst active players. However, now Jordan wants to pass Jackson’s unofficial record of 123. The 123 mark is technically unofficial as sacks were not tracked during Jackson’s rookie year.

“Earning the official record last year was a phenomenal milestone,” Jordan said. “I’ve still got to get that unofficial. We’ll talk about it later.” In terms of other milestones, Jordan needs just five appearances to move into second place on the all-time appearance list for the Saints. Drew Brees currently holds the record with 228 appearances. “It has been such a phenomenal and amazing experience that I couldn’t see myself being in anything but Black and Gold,” Jordan said.

