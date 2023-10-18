Cardi B Blown Away By WNBA Mascot’s “Bongos” Challenge Video

Cardi B said the "Bongos" challenge video featuring New York Liberty mascot Ellie "put me to shame" as the rapper happily gave her flowers to the elephant. The video that saw Ellie do the viral dance trend came after the Liberty kept themselves alive in the WNBA Finals, taking Game 3 87-73 to earn their first win of the best-of-five.

"Bongos" was the late summer collab between Cardi and Megan Thee Stallion, marking a high-octane reunion for the duo behind "WAP". The song peaked at #14 on the Billboard Hot 100 and sparked a TikTok trend. Furthermore, it sparked a wave of celebration amongst Cardi's fans as it surpassed Nicki Minaj's "Last Time I Saw You" in terms of charting success.

Liberty Look To Even The Season

Hopefully, Ellie's dancing can propel the Liberty to another win as they look to tie up the series. The Liberty trail 2-1 after the Aces opened the series with back-to-back decisive wins. Working in favor of the Liberty is several major injuries for the Aces. Both Chelsea Gray and Kiah Stokes are suffering foot injuries with no clear timeline for their return. While coach Becky Hammon was reluctant to speak on the situation, Gray is likely to be done for the season while Stokes could return for a potential Game 5.

However, the Aces remained calm and collected in the face of the significant losses. "We do have people that can step up. Even though Chels isn't on the floor, you guys will see her drawing on the board in timeouts and just being a voice for us. I'll be looking over at the bench at her, just seeing whatever reads she seeing. She will be talking to me a lot. So she'll still have a big impact," guard Jackie Young said. "What doesn't show up on the stat sheet is Chelsea's leadership. Her decision-making, her making big plays on offense and defense. It's really tough. But we're not a traditional team in that the fluidity of the way we play with multiple guards helps us. But it's going to be about the whole team elevating themselves for the game," added Kelsey Plum.

