NFL Not Demanding Taylor Swift Songs, Super Bowl DJ Claims

Kaskade, who will serve as the first "in-game Super Bowl DJ" later today at Super Bowl LVIII has told TMZ that he is not being pressured to play Taylor Swift music. Kaskade, who stepped in to replace Tiesto after a family emergency ruled out the "Godfather of EDM", said that he has received no mandates on content. As long as the tracks are clean, he has free reign on what he plays. Kaskade will provide music throughout the game, only handing off the reigns to Usher for the halftime show.

Of course, the NFL has been very eager to capitalize on Swift's popularity. Swift first started attending Chiefs games in Week 3 of the season. This led to some grumbling from fans, who felt that Swift was often prioritized over the on-field product. It's not the first time that Swift has been mentioned this weekend. 49ers depth receiver and musician Ray-Ray McCloud told TMZ he was focused on football and not meeting Swift.

Is Taylor Swift Attending The Super Bowl?

Despite having performed in Tokyo as recently as yesterday, it is believed that Swift will be attending the Super Bowl. Swift kicked off the Asian and European leg of her Eras Tour with a quartet of shows in the Japanese capital. However, for many people, this indicated that she would not be in attendance at Super Bowl LVIII in Vegas. Her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, is expected to play a pivotal role in the game. Despite this, Swift's rapid departure from Tokyo indicated she was trying to make it back to the US before the game. Swift landed at LAX yesterday afternoon.

Furthermore, According to Entertainment Tonight, Kelce will be joining Swift for most of her Asian and European tour dates. “Travis and Taylor are all in… [They] are very serious about their careers. The two bond over that and want to show support for each other whenever they can," a source told the outlet. Kelce previously used the Chiefs' bye week to attend Swift's concert in Argentina.

