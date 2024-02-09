Ray-Ray McCloud Focused On Super Bowl LVIII, Not Taylor Swift

Musician, CEO, and 49ers wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud has told TMZ that his focus this Sunday is the Super Bowl, not meeting Taylor Swift. "I'm a big fan of greatness. She's great at what she do. She big time. But, hey, this is football. We don't care about no album coming out. We don't care about none of that. Congrats to her on the Grammy thing she did, but we don't care about none of that, man," McCloud said. Swift is unlikely to attend the Vegas-hosted Super Bowl due to performances in Tokyo until the day before. However, it's clear that McCloud's football focus is bigger than his musical aspirations.

McCloud's music might be a little under the radar for many rap fans, that is if they don't play Madden. All six songs from his EP Crowd Control, recorded alongside fellow players Darren Waller, Terron Armstead, and Melvin Ingram, were featured on the in-game soundtrack of Madden 24. Elsewhere, McCloud was recently named CEO of talent agency Legendary Tribe Entertainment. McCloud had 135 yards on 12 catches this season.

Lamar Jackson Named MVP

Elsewhere in the NFL, the league held its annual season awards this week. McCloud's teammate Christian McCaffery snapped Offensive Player of the Year but the biggest award of the night, MVP, went to Lamar Jackson in a landslide. ackson received 49 of 50 first-place votes to earn him since second career MVP award. Dak Prescott and Christian McCaffery finished a distant second and third respectively. Josh Allen earned the other first-place vote. Preseason favorite for the award Patrick Mahomes finished 7th with just six total votes.

Jackson becomes the ninth multi-time MVP of the Super Bowl era but stands alone as the only one in the club without a ring. However, Jackson's 2023 MVP season is a unique one. Finishing 11th in touchdown passes and 15th in passing yards, Jackson became the first QB MVP to finish outside the top ten in both metrics. However, Jackson, who led the Ravens to a 13-4 record and an AFC Championship Game appearance, earned the award by proving he could take down the best. 10 of the Ravens' 13 victories would come against teams who finished the season with a winning record. Jackson also had 821 rushing yards, his highest mark since a 1005-yard season in 2020.

