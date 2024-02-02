Joe Montana Poses For OVO X NFL Collab

Four-time Super Bowl champion Joe Montana has teamed up with Drake and the NFL. The Hall of Famer posed in a letterman jacket decked out in the Super Bowl LVIII colors. Furthermore, Montana - who is looking absolutely great at 67 - also donned a cream sweater bearing the OVO logo. The NFL and Drake's fashion brand have teamed up several times now, with the letterman jacket being a play on an existing product customized by team. However, it's unclear if the Super Bowl variant will be publicly available.

Montana was chosen due to his unique connection to Super Bowl LVIII. The two-time MVP played for just two teams during his career - the 49ers and the Chiefs. While he won all four of his Super Bowls in the Bay Area, he did led the Chiefs to the AFC Championship game during his first season in Kansas City. The Super Bowl takes place on February 11 in Las Vegas. The Chiefs are hoping to become the first repeat Super Bowl champions since the Patriots in 2005.

Drake Reveals How Much A Trip On His Private Jet Costs

However, collabing with the NFL is not the only thing that Drake has been up to lately. The rapper also recently revealed to Adin Ross how much people need to cough up to catch a ride on "Air Drake", Drizzy's luxury private jet. Per a dial-in to Ross' recent stream, the rapper revealed that prospective passengers have to put $3M up to come aboard and jet set with him.

Air Drake is a customized Boeing 767-200 that Drizzy acquired through a commercial partnership with Cargojet. It features a sky blue and white livery designed by Drake's late friend, Virgil Abloh. The fully customized interior has been likened to a five-star hotel and features at least three private suites and two living rooms. Drake and Cargojet entered into their arrangement in 2019. It has since appeared across Drake's socials and in several of his music videos.

