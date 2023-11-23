Taylor Swift Fan's Death Officially Being Investigated By Brazilian Police

Last week, Taylor Swift's massive Eras tour made a stop at Nilton Santos Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. It was the first of three shows she was scheduled to play. And like all of her concerts it was meant to show fans a great time. But tragedy struck with a 23-year-old student passed away shortly after the show. Her name was Ana Clara Benevides Machado and her discomfort began during the show itself.The concert promoter shared that she reported feeling unwell before heading to the medical tent, where she eventually passed away.

Swift herself quickly took to social media to comment on the news of her passing. “I can’t believe I’m writing these words but it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show. I can’t even tell you how devastated I am by this. There’s very little information I have other than the fact that she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young. But after the girl's father spoke to a local paper about his desire to find out the real cause of his daughter's death, details from the show began to circulate online.

Taylor Swift Fan's Death Under Investigation

Once news of the fan's death reached the internet, concerning details from the concert began to emerge. The primary point of interest has been fans being barred from bringing water bottles into the stadium. While that's typical stadium policy in some places, Brazil is experiencing a record heat wave that made the temperatures during the concert dangerously high.

Another potential issue could be the response by stadium staff. Some reports claimed they had trouble getting water to those in the crowd who needed it. Even before news of the death was made public, videos from fans circulated online. In the clips, Taylor was seen having to call on staff to get water to specific fans. Now, Brazilian police have officially started an investigation into the events leading to her passing. What do you think of Brazilian police opening up an investigation into the Taylor Swift fan who died after a recent concert? Let us know in the comment section below.

