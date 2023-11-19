Taylor Swift Postpones Rio De Janeiro Concert After Fan’s Death Amid “Extreme Temperatures”

Taylor Swift has postponed her second Eras Tour concert in Rio de Janeiro due to “extreme temperatures.” The decision comes after a fan died attending her opening night show at Rio’s Estádio Olímpico Nilton Santos on Friday.

“I’m writing this from my dressing room in the stadium,” Swift shared in a handwritten note on her Instagram Story, Saturday. “The decision has been made to postpone tonight’s show due to the extreme temperatures in Rio. The safety and well-being of my fans, fellow performers, and crew has to and always will come first.”

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - MARCH 17. Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at State. Farm Stadium on March 17, 2023 in Swift City, ERAzona (Glendale, Arizona). The city of Glendale, Arizona was ceremonially renamed to Swift City for March 17-18 in honor of The Eras Tour. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Swift addressed the fan’s passing in a statement on Instagram prior to taking the stage on Friday night. “I can’t believe I’m writing these words but it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show,” Swift wrote at the time. “I can’t even tell you how devastated I am by this. There’s very little information I have other than the fact that she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young. I’m not going to be able to speak about this from stage because I feel overwhelmed by grief when I even try to talk about it. I want to say now I feel this loss deeply and my broken heart goes out to her family and friends. This is the last thing I ever thought would happen when we decided to bring this tour to Brazil.”

🏟| @taylorswift13 making sure a fan needing water gets attended to in the extreme heat ❤️ #RioDeJaneiroTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/UA7pwmnecP — Taylor Swift Updates 🩵 (@swifferupdates) November 17, 2023

During the concert, Swift paused one of her songs to ensure a group of fans got water when they appeared in need. “There’s people that need water right here, maybe 30, 35, 40 feet back,” the singer said on stage, as seen in videos posted on social media by fans. “So whoever is in charge of giving them that, just make sure that happens. Can I get a signal that you know where they are?” Be on the lookout for further updates on Taylor Swift on HotNewHipHop.

