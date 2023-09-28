Flavor Flav Reveals He’s Related To A Member Of The Wu-Tang Clan

Flavor Flav has recently unveiled an intriguing revelation about his family ties within the hip-hop world. In an exclusive interview with HipHopDX, he shed light on his lesser-known connection to some of the iconic members of the Wu-Tang Clan. The interview was conducted during the Black Music Coalition event in Beverly Hills, California on Sept. 24. Flavor Flav shared some captivating insights into his lineage and a memory with the late Ol' Dirty Bastard (ODB).

“In the Wu-Tang Clan, I have three blood family members that a lot don’t even know,” he told HipHopDX. "RZA, GZA, and ODB. ODB was my cousin." As the interview delved deeper into the surprising connection between Flavor Flav and ODB, he went on to recount a cherished memory from their last meeting. When asked if he had a favorite memory in relation to ODB, Flav responded: "Yes, I do have a favorite memory of ODB."

Read More: Flavor Flav Marks Sober Milestones From Drugs, Cigarettes & Alcohol

Flavor Flav Explains His Connection To Wu-Tang Clan

Flavor Flav went on to detail a memorable encounter that took place in Aspen, Colorado, just one week prior to the untimely passing of the enigmatic ODB. "The last time that I was with ODB was in Aspen, CO. We did a gig together, and this was one week before he passed away," he explained. "It was never a convo to have me part of the group, because they were always doing their thing and I was always doing my thing. But then we came together and did our thing."

Flavor Flav's revelation adds an unexpected layer of depth to the intricate tapestry of relationships and connections within the hip-hop community. His last meeting with ODB in Aspen serves as a reminder of the unpredictable relationships and memories that occur in the world of music, uniting artists from different corners of the genre for unforgettable moments in time. As far as what Flavor Flav has been up to in other news, he announced earlier this year that he was three years clean from smoking cigarettes. Stay tuned to HNHH for more music news.

Read More: Flavor Flav Says Eminem Is The “Best Rapper” Alive

[Via]