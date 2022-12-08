Jackie Chan made an appearance at the Red Sea Film Festival in Saudi Arabia on Thursday (December 8). During a speech he made on stage, he revealed that talks to film Rush Hour 4 are currently underway. In fact, he said he was going to meet with the director this evening to discuss the fourth installment.

This is where it gets interesting though. Filmmaker Brett Ratner served as the director for the franchise’s first three movies, but it can be expected that he won’t return for the fourth film.

Jackie Chan attends the Li-Ning Menswear Fall/Winter 2020-2021 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 18, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Francois Durand/Getty Images)

He hasn’t directed since 2014. The last movie he did direct was the Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson-starring Hercules. Ratner was accused of sexual harassment and misconduct by seven different women in 2017. Warner Bros went on to sever their ties with the producer and director.

Chan has starred in all three Rush Hour films alongside Chris Tucker. The first of which was released in 1998 and the last was 15 years ago, in 2007.

Fans React To Rush Hour 4



This doesn’t mean that fans aren’t interested in the fourth movie. Since the announcement, fans all over social media have begun to express their excitement.

Rush Hour 4 is just what we needed to revive the movie industry . — incognito tab #3 (@notcrypticno) December 8, 2022

The original film reportedly grossed $244 million worldwide. It’s credited with largely being the series that made Chan a North American action and comedy star.

Since then, the Hong Kong-born actor has kept busy, starring in a number of movies including the Kung Fu Panda series and The Spy Next Door.

Jackie Chan is 68 years old and Chris Tucker is 51 years old, I'm praying for their Achilles and ACL's if they're really going thru with Rush Hour 4. — Ahmed/The Ears/Jobless takes 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) December 8, 2022

He also told the Saudi Arabia crowd that this year marks his 60th anniversary as a member of the film industry.

In a rather shocking announcement, the star also stated that he plans on shifting the focus of his career. Rather than continuing to play roles in action movies, he plans to act in “more love stories.”

The 68-year-old is currently working on preparing for a project that he described as a “drama film for women.”

Are you excited for Rush Hour 4? When do you think it will officially arrive? Comment down below.

[via]