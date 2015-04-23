rush hour 4
- Movies"Rush Hour 4" Confirmed By Jackie ChanThe actor announced that he’s currently in talks to make the franchise’s fourth movie.
By Isaac Fontes
- MusicPost Malone Might Contribute Music To The "Rush Hour 4" OSTBrett Ratner sparked speculation after his recent share on Instagram.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentChris Tucker & Jackie Chan Once Again Tease Fans With "Rush Hour 4"East meets West reunion?By Karlton Jahmal
- MoviesChris Tucker Says "Rush Hour 4" Script Is "Coming Together""Rush Hour 4" is well underway!By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentChris Tucker Reveals "Rush Hour 4'" Is In DevelopmentThe "Rush Hour" franchise has a new addition in the works. By hnhh
- EntertainmentJackie Chan: "Rush Hour 4" Happening "If Chris Tucker Agrees"Inspector Lee & Detective James Carter meet again. By Chantilly Post
- NewsDiddy & Byung-Hun Lee Star In "Rush Hour 4: Face/Off 2" TrailerWatch the first trailer for "Rush Hour 4: Face/Off 2" starring Diddy. By Rose Lilah
- NewsDiddy Hints He's Starring In A Rush Hour SequelA mysterious "Rush Hour 4" billboard has appeared in Los Angeles.By Trevor Smith
- Movies"Rush Hour 4" Confirmed By Jackie ChanThe actor announced that he’s currently in talks to make the franchise’s fourth movie.