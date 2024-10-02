Snoop Dogg, Martin Lawrence, And More Mourn John Amos In Heatfelt Social Media Tributes

Tons of celebrities have been posting tributes to the late actor.

Snoop Dogg, Questlove, Martin Lawrence, and many other celebrities have shared tributes to the late John Amos on social media in the wake of his passing. While Amos died of natural causes back on August 21, his family only confirmed the news on Tuesday. He was 84 years old at the time of his passing.

Several of the voices to speak out have been those in hip-hop. “This man raised us God forever bless John Amos RIP," Fat Joe wrote in a post on Instagram. On the same platform, Questlove shared a clip from Let’s Do It Again and wrote: “My fav foot chase scene of all time: Let’s Do It Again. How John Amos took went Usain In The Brain Bolt levels in church shoes I’ll never know.” As for Snoop Dogg, he posted a clip from Coming to America, which also features the late James Earl Jones. He wrote: "We lost two titans in less than a month's time. Thank you for your contributions to the culture."

John Amos Attends The TV Land Awards

LeVar Burton, Ben Vereen and John Amos during 5th Annual TV Land Awards - Arrivals at Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, CA, United States. (Photo by J.Sciulli/WireImage)

Several actors spoke out on the passing of Amos as well, including Martin Lawrence, who wrote on X (formerly Twitter): "This one hits different. My condolences go out to the family of a true legend, John Amos." Wendell Pierce also added that he "and James Earl Jones. Two Titans of Theater and Film. I witness them both display great talent. I am forever in their debt. Rest In Peace."

Social Media Reacts To The Legendary Actor's Passing