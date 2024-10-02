Snoop Dogg, Martin Lawrence, And More Mourn John Amos In Heatfelt Social Media Tributes

BYCole Blake325 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Black Leaders Target WB Network in Campaign to Save "All About The Andersons"
John Amos during Black Leaders Target WB Network in Campaign to Save "All About The Andersons" at Lucy Florence Coffeehouse in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Maury Phillips/WireImage)
Tons of celebrities have been posting tributes to the late actor.

Snoop Dogg, Questlove, Martin Lawrence, and many other celebrities have shared tributes to the late John Amos on social media in the wake of his passing. While Amos died of natural causes back on August 21, his family only confirmed the news on Tuesday. He was 84 years old at the time of his passing.

Several of the voices to speak out have been those in hip-hop. “This man raised us God forever bless John Amos RIP," Fat Joe wrote in a post on Instagram. On the same platform, Questlove shared a clip from Let’s Do It Again and wrote: “My fav foot chase scene of all time: Let’s Do It Again. How John Amos took went Usain In The Brain Bolt levels in church shoes I’ll never know.” As for Snoop Dogg, he posted a clip from Coming to America, which also features the late James Earl Jones. He wrote: "We lost two titans in less than a month's time. Thank you for your contributions to the culture."

Read More: John Amos' Daughter Reveals She Learned Of The Actor's Death When The Public Did

John Amos Attends The TV Land Awards

LeVar Burton, Ben Vereen and John Amos during 5th Annual TV Land Awards - Arrivals at Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, CA, United States. (Photo by J.Sciulli/WireImage)

Several actors spoke out on the passing of Amos as well, including Martin Lawrence, who wrote on X (formerly Twitter): "This one hits different. My condolences go out to the family of a true legend, John Amos." Wendell Pierce also added that he "and James Earl Jones. Two Titans of Theater and Film. I witness them both display great talent. I am forever in their debt. Rest In Peace."

Social Media Reacts To The Legendary Actor's Passing

While Amos' son, K.C., is the one who confirmed the news of his father's passing, his daughter, Shannon, revealed on Instagram that she found out along with the public. Be on the lookout for further updates on John Amos on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: John Amos Net Worth 2024: What Is The "Good Times" Icon Worth?

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
...