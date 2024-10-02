John Amos' Daughter Reveals She Learned Of The Actor's Death When The Public Did

BYCole Blake194 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
RICKY WILLIAMS TALKS DURING SHAKA FOUNDATION ANNIVERSARY
DENVER, CO - April 24: Actor John Amos talks about the time that he spent with Shata Franklin when Franklin was younger Friday, April 24, 2015 at the Downtown Denver Marriott Center Hotel in Denver, Colorado. Williams spoke to a crowd of over a hundred about vision and what they the theme has meant in his life and career. Williams was the keynote speaker at the 25th anniversary of the Shaka Franklin Foundation which was created by Les Franklin after his son, Shaka, died by suicide in 1990. (Photo By Brent Lewis/The Denver Post via Getty Images)
John Amos passed away at the age of 84 in August.

Shannon Amos, the daughter of the late John Amos, says she learned of her father's death as the news media did on Tuesday night. The Good Times actor passed away from natural causes back on August 21, although his son, K.C., only made the news public, yesterday. Shannon reacted to the tragic news in a post on Instagram, sharing a video of herself and her father.

"I am without words…Our family has received the heartbreaking news that my Dad, John Allen Amos, Jr., transitioned on August 21st. We are devastated and left with many questions about how this happened 45 days ago, learning about it through the media like so many of you," Shannon wrote. "This should be a time of honoring and celebrating his life, yet we are struggling to navigate the wave of emotions and uncertainties surrounding his passing. Still, there is some semblance of peace in knowing my father is finally free. My family and I deeply appreciate the outpouring of love, calls, and texts. Please continue to hold our family in your thoughts and prayers. Thank you."

Read More: John Amos Net Worth 2024: What Is The "Good Times" Icon Worth?

John Amos Accepts TV Land Icon Award

Ralph Carter, BernNadette Stanis, Jimmie Walker, John Amos and Ja'net Dobois of "Good. Times", winner of the Impact Award (Photo by Chris Polk/FilmMagic)

During his acting career, John Amos starred in several iconic roles on Good TimesRoots, Coming to America, and more. He got his start with Melvin Van Peebles‘ classic blaxploitation film, Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song, in 1971, before making several appearance on The Mary Tyler Moore Show. Later in his career, he had a recurring role on The West Wing and reprised his role as Cleo McDowell in Coming 2 America. For his all of his efforts, he was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award and an NAACP Image Award.

Shannon Amos Speaks On Her Father's Death

Check out Shannon's full tribute to her father on Instagram below. Many other celebrities have already spoken out on social media as well, including Snoop Dogg, Fat Joe, and more. Be on the lookout for further updates on John Amos on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar Sparks Debate Online After Filming "Not Like Us" Video In L.A.

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
...