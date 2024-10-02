John Amos' Daughter Reveals She Learned Of The Actor's Death When The Public Did

John Amos passed away at the age of 84 in August.

Shannon Amos, the daughter of the late John Amos, says she learned of her father's death as the news media did on Tuesday night. The Good Times actor passed away from natural causes back on August 21, although his son, K.C., only made the news public, yesterday. Shannon reacted to the tragic news in a post on Instagram, sharing a video of herself and her father.

"I am without words…Our family has received the heartbreaking news that my Dad, John Allen Amos, Jr., transitioned on August 21st. We are devastated and left with many questions about how this happened 45 days ago, learning about it through the media like so many of you," Shannon wrote. "This should be a time of honoring and celebrating his life, yet we are struggling to navigate the wave of emotions and uncertainties surrounding his passing. Still, there is some semblance of peace in knowing my father is finally free. My family and I deeply appreciate the outpouring of love, calls, and texts. Please continue to hold our family in your thoughts and prayers. Thank you."

Ralph Carter, BernNadette Stanis, Jimmie Walker, John Amos and Ja'net Dobois of "Good. Times", winner of the Impact Award (Photo by Chris Polk/FilmMagic)

During his acting career, John Amos starred in several iconic roles on Good Times, Roots, Coming to America, and more. He got his start with Melvin Van Peebles‘ classic blaxploitation film, Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song, in 1971, before making several appearance on The Mary Tyler Moore Show. Later in his career, he had a recurring role on The West Wing and reprised his role as Cleo McDowell in Coming 2 America. For his all of his efforts, he was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award and an NAACP Image Award.

