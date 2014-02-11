roots
- MoviesRemembering Louis Gossett Jr., The Award-Winning "Roots" IconThe legendary Oscar-winning actor leaves a powerful legacy behind.ByDemi Phillips503 Views
- NewsBuju Banton Drops "Country For Sale," His First Single Returning From PrisonThe saga continues for the ageless Champion.ByDevin Ch6.5K Views
- MixtapesMiguel's Spanish Language "Te Lo Dije" EP Hearkens Back To His Mexicali RootsByDevin Ch9.0K Views
- Original ContentT.I. And Tiny's Family: Everything & Everyone You Need To KnowTip and Tiny's roots run deep. ByE Gadsby36.5K Views
- Original Content21 Savage's ICE Arrest: Everything We KnowGain a deeper understanding of 21 Savage's ICE Arrest and "British roots." ByMitch Findlay15.0K Views
- Music50 Cent & DJ Whoo Kid Rep Their G-Unit RootsG-Unit was a movement. ByMitch Findlay9.7K Views
- EntertainmentRashida Jones On Board To Direct Netflix Doc About Father Quincy Jones"Quincy" will be distributed by Netflix on September 21.ByAlex Zidel2.4K Views
- Music VideosFrench Montana Visits Morocco In New Music Video For "Famous"Check out French Montana's new visual for his "Jungle Rules" single "Famous." ByMatt F9.3K Views
- EntertainmentFrench Montana Goes Back To His Roots In Two New VideosFrench Montana tells it like it is. ByMatt F158 Views
- LifeOVO And Roots Link Up For Fall 2016 CollectionOctober Very's Own and Roots collaborate on a Fall 2016 collection, and it's perfect for a Canadian winter.Byhnhh10.5K Views
- NewsSnoop Dogg Criticizes "Roots" Reboot: "I Don't Understand America""They just wanna just keep showing the abuse we took hundreds and hundreds of years ago."ByTrevor Smith168 Views
- TVT.I. To Star In "Roots" RemakeT.I. will join a talented cast of Forest Whitaker, Mehki Phifer, Laurence Fishburne, & more.ByDanny Schwartz14.2K Views
- Original ContentThe Top 10 Hip-Hop Performances On David LettermanIn the midst of saying goodbye to the Late Show legend, we look at some of his best musical guests. ByNicholas DG17.9K Views
- NewsNicki Minaj Says She's Going Back To Her Hip-Hop RootsNicki Minaj talks about going back to her hip-hop roots in her new music, as well as her recent change of appearance.ByRose Lilah32.7K Views
- NewsDrake Previews OVO x Roots Canada Varsity JacketsDrake shows off photos of his new OVO varsity jacket with Canadian brand Roots.ByRose Lilah11.5K Views