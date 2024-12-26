John Amos' Son Fires Back At Elder Abuse Allegations Following His Father's Death

John Amos passed away at the age of 84, earlier this year.

K.C. Amos, the son of late actor John Amos, has responded to his sister Shannon's decision to investigate their father's death. She hired lawyer James H. Davis III to investigate K.C. with allegations of elder abuse suggesting wrongdoing in the situation. In a statement provided to PEOPLE, Davis revealed that Shannon is seeking information about John’s admission to Centinela Hospital and his condition at the time of his passing.

K.C. has already responded to Shannon's inquiries in a statement also provided to PEOPLE. "My dad wanted to go to Centinela because he trusted them and they were the nearest hospital," he explained. "There was a discussion of contacting other family members and Pops said not to contact anyone and I honored his request. Let me be clear and transparent. There has been no physical, financial, emotional, psychological elder abuse or neglect committed against my father by me, Gene Brummett or Belinda Foster. This has been documented by an independent investigation by Homeland Security Services, Inc, Adult Protective Services, and other law enforcement agencies. The reality is that he passed of natural causes at the age of 84 years old. Stop making it more than what it is."

John Amos Poses With K.C. Amos

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 22: Casey Amos and John Amos arrive at The Norby Walters 25th Annual Night of 100 Stars Oscar Viewing Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 22, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jennifer Lourie/Getty Images)

K.C.’s defense investigator and Vice President of Operations at Homeland Security Services, Inc., Kevin Faler, echoed similar sentiments on the topic when reached out to by PEOPLE. “The current allegations regarding foul play and elder abuse are frivolous,” he affirmed. "John Amos was happy working and spending time with [K.C., Gene and Belinda] writing, producing, and praying with them as a family and as his team. John passed from natural causes at the age of 84 years old. There was no foul play.” Faler further suggested that John's longtime assistant, Belinda, described herself as being "more of a daughter to him than his own biological daughter.”