"Power" Actor Isaiah Stokes Alleges Prison Assault

Actor and rapper Isaiah Stokes, best known for his work on Power, has claimed he was assaulted in a protective custody area of Rikers Prison in New York. Stokes, who is detained pending trial for his alleged role in a 2021 fatal shooting. The claims were made during a hearing this week in front of the Queens District Supreme Court. Stokes reportedly suffered a cracked tooth during the assault. "His life is in danger at Rikers Island, his tooth was cracked. A quarter of his front tooth is broken off and this happened while he was in protective custody," Stokes' attorney told a judge. Furthermore, she requested that Stokes be moved to a different facility within the Rikers complex.

However, the request was denied by the presiding judge. "Since he is there and you're telling me he is getting assaulted I would suggest you take it up with the Department of Corrections. I personally don't have any ability to tell the Department of Corrections to move your client to a different facility. He is making an allegation that in protective custody, people are able to get to him. That's a very serious allegation," the judge said. Furthermore, the judge scolded Stokes for an exclusive interview he gave about his incarceration to the Daily Mail.

Larry Nassar Stabbing A Result Of Nassar Wanting To Watch "Girls" Play Tennis

Of course, it's not often that prison violence makes the news. However, Stokes is not the only famous prisoner to be assaulted behind bars. Last year, convicted rapist and pedophile Larry Nassar survived a prison stabbing in mid-July. Nassar has been in the federal prison system since 2017 after being found guilty of child pornography and sexual assault charges. Nassar had served as a team doctor at Michigan State and for the United States Olympic Team, using his position to conduct a two-decade reign of terror on the young women in his care.

According to an anonymous source, Nassar was stabbed by Shane McMillan, who was originally incarcerated on meth charges in 2002. Per the source, McMillan stabbed Nassar after the felon made "comments about wanting to see girls playing in the Wimbledon women’s match." This reportedly occurred in Nassar's cell, meaning there was no footage of the attack.

