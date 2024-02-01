Danny Masterson Transferred To Prison That Once Held Charles Manson

Danny Masterson has been transferred to Corcoran State Prison, the infamous California prison that has held the likes of Charles Manson and Sirhan Sirhan. Masterson began his 30-year sentence for two counts of forcible rape at the medium-security Nort Kern State Prison before his recent transfer to the maximum-security facility at Corcoran State. The reason for Masterson's transfer is unknown.

However, as mentioned, Corcoran State has developed a reputation for housing some of the state's most infamous prisoners. Manson is best known as a cult leader and mass murderer who terrorized the state in the 1960s. His death sentence was commuted to life prison following the abolition of the death penalty in California. He died at Corcoran State in 2017. Meanwhile, Sirhan Sirhan, who was transferred out of Corcoran State in 2013, was the man who assassinated Robert F Kennedy. Kennedy was the brother of JFK and a Presidential favorite in his own right.

Ashton & Mila Defend Letters Supporting Danny Masterson

The conviction of Danny Masterson sparked a major debate about the role that the rich and famous play in the accountability of their friends. For example, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, two of Masterson's That 70s Show co-stars, defend their decision to write letters of clemency in Masterson's name. "We support victims, we have done this historically," Kunis said in a video released by the couple. This is a reference to the work the couple has done in regard to sex trafficking. Furthermore, Kutcher added that they had written the letters on behalf of Masterson's family. They did this so that they could speak to "the character of the person we knew for 25 years."

After their video apology was released, one of Masterson's victims produced a response through journalist Yashar Ali. 'This video was incredibly insulting and hurtful. My hope is that they learn radical accountability and the importance of self-education to learn when to keep their privilege in check—especially Ashton, who claims to work with victims of sex crimes. And as to Mila, I can only think of "Times Up"," "Jen B." said in her statement.

