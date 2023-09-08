Ashton Kutcher And Mila Kunis Wrote Letters In Support Of Danny Masterson

Court filings have revealed that acting power couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis wrote letters of support for their That 70s Show co-star Danny Masterson. Masterson was sentenced to 30 years in prison for two counts of rape on September 7. The letters vouched for Masterson and asked for a lesser sentence for the disgraced actor and Scientologist members. Kutcher wrote that Masterson was a "role model" while Kunis praised his "exceptional character". Furthermore, Kutcher expressed concern for Masterson's young daughter. Masterson is married to Bijou Phillips, who is infamous in her own right. Phillips is the daughter of John Phillips, the infamous singer for The Mamas and The Papas. In 2009, Bijou's sister Mackenzie revealed that she had spent 10 years in a consensual incestuous relationship with their father.

The reaction to the revelations about Kutcher and Kunis has been swift and fierce. Many people are disgusted that they would defend their co-star, despite the fact that he had already been found guilty. Meanwhile, several others demanded that Kutcher and Kunis receive the same treatment as Iggy Azalea. Azalea was torn to shreds online after it was revealed she had written a passionate letter of support for Tory Lanez when he was facing sentencing for the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion.

Masterson's Victims Speak Out

Speaking to Masterson during sentencing, Judge Olmedo showed no sympathy for the now-convicted rapist. "Mr. Masterson, you are not the victim here. Your actions 20 years ago took away another person's choice and voice. Your actions 20 years ago today were criminal, and that's why you are here. You were not convicted based on rumors, innuendo, gossip and speculation.”

Additionally, Judge Olmedo raised the fact that Masterson had paid his victims $1 million each to sign an NDA. The judge stated that "is an awful lot of money for an incident you say didn't happen." Furthermore, Olmedo declined the defense's request for Masterson to serve his 15-year sentences concurrently as opposed to consecutively. Meanwhile, one of the victims spoke on how Scientology had served as Masterson's "enabler and protector". However, she also said that she forgave Masterson for what he did and stated that she hoped he found peace in prison.

