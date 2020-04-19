ashton kutcher
- RelationshipsAshton Kutcher & Mila Kunis: A Timeline Of Their RomanceDespite the ups and downs, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's love story is a testament to the enduring power of love, starting as co-stars and evolving into a loving family.By Watson George
- Pop CultureMila Kunis Net Worth 2023: What Is The Actress Worth?Mila Kunis, encapsulating her multifaceted journey from an immigrant child to a Hollywood sensation with a golden touch in business.By Jake Skudder
- Pop CultureAshton Kutcher Net Worth 2023: What Is The Actor Worth?Ashton Kutcher: From Hollywood's charismatic heartthrob to Silicon Valley's astute investor, tracing an unparalleled journey of success.By Jake Skudder
- RelationshipsAshton Kutcher Steps Down From Their Own Organization After Masterson Letter DramaKutcher gave up his role in an anti-child sex abuse organization.By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureAshton Kutcher And Mila Kunis Defend Writing Letters Of Support For Danny MastersonAshton and Mila said they wrote their letters on behalf of Danny Masterson's family.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureAshton Kutcher And Mila Kunis Wrote Letters In Support Of Danny MastersonThe three appeared on "That 70s Show" together.By Ben Mock
- GramOmarion Recalls Getting Punk’d By Bow Wow At 19The singer provides more context around the pink on Instagram.By Kairi Coe
- Pop CultureAshton Kutcher Hopes Danny Masterson "Is Found Innocent" Of RapeThe actor speaks on his longtime friend's rape charges and trial.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureAshton Kutcher Considered Suicide To Help His Twin Brother The actor got candid about his twin brother's health. By Lamar Banks
- TVAshton Kutcher Details Autoimmune Disorder That Left Him Unable To Fully See, Hear, & Walk For MonthsThe father of two opened up about his rare health condition on an upcoming episode of “Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge.”By Hayley Hynes
- TVMTV's Punk'd Actor Says Travis Barker Did Not Call Him A Homophobic SlurThough Punk'd bleeped out his words, it has been proven that Barker did not make any hateful remarks. By Lawrencia Grose
- TVTopher Grace, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, & More Cast In "That ’70s Show" Spin-Off At NetflixAlmost all of the original cast of "That ’70s Show" will be returning for Netflix's new spin-off series.By Cole Blake
- SportsAshton Kutcher Told To “Take A Shower” By Crowd At College Football GameAshton Kutcher and Mila Kunis faced tons of flack over the last few months after sharing their hygiene habits with the world.By Hayley Hynes
- RandomCardi B Is Confused By Not Bathing As Ashton Kutcher & Mila Troll CriticsKutcher and Kunis caught heat for revealing that their family doesn't bathe with soap daily.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureAshton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Don't Bathe With Soap Regularly & The Internet Is ShockedThey also say they don't bathe their children unless you can see the dirt on them because "otherwise, there's no point."By Erika Marie
- Hip-Hop HistoryPaul Wall Thought He Was Getting Punk'd On His Way To Meet Kanye WestPaul Wall explains the mission he went on to record "Drive Slow" with Kanye West.By Aron A.
- Pop CultureAshton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Announce "Quarantine Wine" For CharityCheck out the "Quarantine Wine" from Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis. Proceeds benefit COVID-19 relief efforts.By Cole Blake