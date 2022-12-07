Ashton Kutcher is speaking out about a dark time in his life. The 44-year old star got candid about some of the difficulties he and his family faced after his twin brother’s cerebral palsy diagnosis. Kutcher revealed that he once considered jumping off a bridge to get his brother Michael, a new heart.

“I’m thinking to myself, ‘If anyone’s a match, I’m a match,'” Ashton recalled on the series premiere of Paramount+’s The Checkup with Dr. David Agus. “So now, you start running that cycle through your head. And you’re like, ‘This balcony looks far enough to take things.’”

Doctors diagnosed Michael with an enlarged heart when he was 13-year-old. They gave the teen just 48 hours to live without a heart transplant. But fortunately for the family, Michael was matched with a new heart within 24 hours.

ST. PAUL, MN – JULY 28: Michael Kutcher and brother Ashton Kutcher walk the red carpet before the 2013 Starkey Hearing Foundation’s “So the World May Hear” Awards Gala on July 28, 2013 in St. Paul, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images for Starkey Hearing Foundation)

“You just realize that the fighting that we do as siblings, and the arguing with the parents and 13-year-old behavior just isn’t what it’s about,” Michael shared. “I’ll never forget seeing him and my sister. You don’t see a lot of 13-year-olds tell their siblings that they love them. But to me, it was the most important thing that I could do.”

Ashton noted that he’d always protect his brother in this life — just as he did when they were kids. “He’s my brother. If I’m playing, he’s playing,” the That ’70s Show actor explained. “We shared clothes. We would beat each other up and wrestle. We’d jump off of the porch railing and pile drive each other. We fought like crazy.”

As for the rest of the family support of Michael, Ashton gushed about the Kutchers’ unconditional love for both brothers. “You kind of only know what’s in front of you. Nobody in our family, nobody in our world was ever pointing out a difference. It just kind of felt like, there’s things that he’s good at and there’s things that I’m good at.”

