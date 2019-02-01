suicide scare
- Pop CultureAshton Kutcher Considered Suicide To Help His Twin Brother The actor got candid about his twin brother's health. By Lamar Banks
- GramBig Sean Encourages YK Osiris Following Singer's Concerning PostsRecently, Osiris had everyone worried after his suicide scare, but he returned to thank his supporters for their kind words.By Balen Mautone
- MusicAsian Doll Claps Back At Akademiks Over Alleging She's Suicidal: "Pay Him No Mind"Asian Doll had the Internet concerned today over the status of her mental health, particularly DJ Akademiks, but she let everyone know that he's just getting paid to talk bad on her name.By Keenan Higgins
- SocietyHigh School Coach Disarms Shooter; Then Hugs Him: WatchThis coach a hero.By Kevin Goddard
- EntertainmentStudy Shows Spike In Suicide Rates Amongst American Teens & Young AdultsThe study's results are worrisome. By Aida C.
- MusicLil Xan Spotted With DJ Diablo Following Suicide ScareLil Xan says all is well with DJ Diablo.By Aida C.
- MusicLil Pump & Lil Xan's Producer Diablo In Handcuffs After Suicide ScareDiablo has been accounted for after fans were worried he had harmed himself.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Xan Offers Support To Friend Diablo After Suicidal Message"I love you brother."By Aida C.
- EntertainmentMichael Rapaport Blasts Pete Davidson For Not Apologizing After Suicide ScareMichael Rapaport feels personally offended over Pete Davidson's suicide note. By Aron A.