Big Sean slid into YK Osiris’s Instagram recently to give his fellow artist some words of wisdom, following his recent suicide scare. Osiris has been a bit sad lately, to put it lightly. The singer concerned fans when he went on Instagram Live and talked about how unhappy he was with his career. The Livestream took an even darker turn when he began talking about suicide.

“I wanna die. I wanna kill myself,” he said during the stream as he fought back tears. “I wanna just leave this Earth. But something telling me…I don’t know….I can’t even see my kids. People look at me as a clown.”

“I’m a talented person. But that doesn’t matter because I don’t drop my music,” Osiris continued. “I don’t do sh*t. I haven’t even performed in f*cking two years, n*gga. I get why they don’t f*ck with me. But, I don’t know.”

After the internet’s worried reaction, YK posted a follow-up video where he told fans how much he appreciated their love and support in this low time of his.

“I was very down and very emotional, and I was drained but y’all help me a lot,” Osiris said. “Knowing that you don’t have friends in the industry and things like that, but you do have people out there that really love you. That really wanna see you win, and I realized that yesterday and today.”

Big Sean hit the comments section to share some of his own wisdom with the “Worth It” singer.

“Saying this outta love bro! Love yourself first so you dont need everyone or anyone else’s love to function or to feel good. When you your own source of happiness n love then any love you get is just extra on top (which is beautiful) and any love you dont get, you’re still you and un affected, or at least not as affected by conditional circumstances or how others feel about you. Just leaving that here for others as well. Glad you feeling better though bro. God got you!”

