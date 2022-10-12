Last night, the place to be was at Cardi B’s 30th birthday shindig. Clips of the event have made their way to social media and it was clear that Cardi was having the time of her life. The burlesque-themed event showed Cardi decked out in an all-red fit with Offset on one side and her sister Hennessey Carolina on the other.

However, outside of the venue, things were a tad chaotic. We previously reported that Jamie Foxx showed up with an entourage unexpectedly and had trouble getting inside.

Jamie Foxx Was Denied Entry At Cardi B’s Birthday Party & Made The Workers Keep The Same Energy After His Exit pic.twitter.com/teVfeHplDn — First Class 🏁 (@1DJFirstClass) October 12, 2022

The award-winning actor reportedly decided to leave, although he was granted entrance. Additionally, according to TMZ, YK Osiris had some difficulty while outside, as well, but it didn’t have to do with the guest list.

In a clip, a man is seen on the street approaching Osiris’s awaiting vehicle. It is unclear what happened just before cameras started rolling, but the man was visibly angry when he confronted the singer. As the stranger yelled while being ushered away by security, Osiris got out of his car and looked as if he was ready to face that confrontation.

(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Thankfully, nothing transpired other than the man yelling at security, especially considering the trouble artists have run into during visits to Los Angeles.

Check out the video of the incident below.

