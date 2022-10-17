YK Osiris has fans worried about him after going on Instagram Live to rant about how unhappy he is with his current life situation, no longer being friends with Drake or Lil Baby, and more. Osiris even admitted to having suicidal thoughts.

“You can’t use Drake with me, you can’t use Lil Baby, ’cause they don’t fuck with me no more,” YK Osiris vented to his followers. “So please don’t use that. You haven’t seen me around Drake in a minute or Lil Baby. Long time. So lets get that out the door. Please don’t use that no more.”

Getting more frustrated, he added: “I wanna die. I wanna kill myself. I wanna just leave this Earth. But something telling me…I don’t know.”

“I can’t even see my kids,” he went on. “People look at me as a clown. I’m a talented person. But that doesn’t matter because I don’t drop my music. I don’t do shit. I haven’t even performed in fucking two years, n***a. I get why they don’t fuck with me. But, I don’t know.”

He continued: “If I killed myself right now, if I go right now, how would y’all feel? Nobody ain’t gon’ give a fuck…I’ma tell you what people gon’ say if I die right now…If I killed myself right now, they gon’ say, ‘Good, he don’t have to pay no more debts no more.’ They gone make gimmicks. ‘I don’t have to pay Drake anymore,’ they gon’ say that bullshit. ‘I don’t have to pay Lil Baby no more,’ they gon’ say that bullshit…They gon’ say the dumbest shit ever, the funniest shit ever.”

After the rant, Osiris passed out $500 to several strangers including a group of kids and a woman. In return, he asked them to pray for him.

Osiris also suggested on his Instagram Story that someone stole $40,000 from him.

Check out YK Osiris’ recent live stream below.

