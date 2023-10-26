Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis: A Timeline Of Their Romance

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have held a special place as a beloved Hollywood couple. They've captivated fans around the globe with their enduring love and undeniable chemistry. Yet, their path has been marked by highs and lows, often amid the unyielding spotlight of public scrutiny and internal challenges. Nonetheless, their unshakeable bond is a testament to their resilience and unwavering commitment to each other. Let's closely examine the evolving drama surrounding Kutcher and Kunis. We'll unravel the pivotal moments that have brought them closer and shaped the course of their relationship, allowing their love to withstand the test of time.

1998: Early Years On A Hit TV Show

THAT '70S SHOW - Top row L-R: Wilmer Valderrama, Ashton Kutcher, Danny Masterson, Topher Grace, Laura Prepon. Center L-R: Don Stark, Tanya Roberts, Mila Kunis, Lisa Robin Kelly, Debra Jo Rupp, Kurtwood Smith. (Photo by FOX Image Collection via Getty Images)

Their transformation from co-stars on That '70s Show to real-life partners shows the enduring force of love in Hollywood. It offers a heartening illustration of a long-lasting celebrity relationship. However, their initial meeting did not fit the usual narrative of "love at first sight." At that point, they were simply two young actors striving to establish themselves. Mila Kunis was a mere 14, while Ashton Kutcher was 20 when they first crossed paths.

Kunis, originally from Ukraine, embarked on her acting career at the young age of 7, shortly after moving to Los Angeles. Her big break came when she joined the cast of That '70s Show. Kutcher, hailing from the heart of the Midwest in Iowa, transitioned from a successful modeling career to acting. On the show, they portrayed the iconic on-again, off-again couple Jackie and Kelso. During the filming of the series, they also shared their first kiss, a moment Kunis described as her inaugural kiss ever.

2005-2011: Past Relationships & Reuniting

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 31: Actors Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis attend the 7th Annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball at a private residence on May 31, 2008 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/WireImage)

Prior to embarking on their transformative journey together, both Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis had distinct romantic histories that had a profound impact on their lives. These previous relationships set the stage for their eventual union and added depth to their connection. Kutcher had previously been in a high-profile marriage with actress Demi Moore, which concluded in 2011. Their relationship had garnered significant media attention, and the end of their marriage marked a turning point in Kutcher's personal life. It was a period of transition and self-discovery for him.

Similarly, Mila Kunis had her own romantic history to reckon with. She had previously been in a long-term relationship with actor Macauley Culkin, but their relationship ended in the same year, 2011. The conclusion of this relationship opened up a new chapter in her life and provided her with the opportunity for personal growth and change. During this transition and self-exploration, the friendship between Kutcher and Kunis evolved into something deeper. The shared experiences of navigating the complexities of their past relationships allowed them to connect on a more profound level.

2012-2014: Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Begin Dating

The pivotal moment in their relationship occurred at the 2012 Golden Globe Awards. Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher found themselves at the same event. During the ceremony, they serendipitously reconnected, and it was a moment that would change the course of their relationship forever. As the evening progressed and the atmosphere became increasingly relaxed, Kutcher, in a lighthearted and slightly tipsy moment, decided to express his affection for Mila. Inspired by the lyrics of Kenny Chesney's "You and Tequila," he humorously confessed his love for her.

The two shared a genuine, unguarded connection at that moment, and they quickly realized that their feelings for each other were mutual. In the sober light of day, Mila and Ashton openly admitted their love for each other, solidifying the beginning of their romantic journey. This candid exchange of feelings marked a significant turning point in their relationship. In the following years, their love flourished, and their commitment deepened. In February 2014, Ashton proposed to Mila, and she happily accepted. This engagement was a symbol of their strong bond and their intention to spend their lives together.

2015-2021: Tieing The Knot & Starting A Family

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 31: Actors Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis attend the 7th Annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball at a private residence on May 31, 2008 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/WireImage)

After getting engaged in February 2014, they sealed their love with a beautiful wedding ceremony in July 2015. As their relationship deepened, so did their connection, rooted in trust and shared experiences. By their engagement, the couple had already been expecting their first child. Kunis gave birth to their daughter, Wyatt Isabelle Kutcher, on October 1, 2014. Their son, Dimitri Portwood Kutcher, would soon follow on November 30, 2016. This revealed the strength of trust, commitment, and shared adventures that have steered them through their Hollywood romance.

Primarily, the couple made a concerted effort to shield their family life from public scrutiny. Nevertheless, in 2019, speculations began circulating, suggesting that they were heading for a split. In a humorous twist, the couple took to Instagram to create a video addressing these rumors and emphatically disproving them. However, during a conversation on Dax Shepherd's podcast, Armchair Expert, Kutcher and Mila Kunis revealed their unconventional approach to child hygiene.

Read More: Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Don’t Bathe With Soap Regularly & The Internet Is Shocked

March 2022: Ashton Kutcher And Mila Kunis Raise $30 Million For Ukrainian Refugees

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 15: Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis attend the 9th annual Breakthrough Prize ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

In the wake of the devastating conflict between Russia and Ukraine, this couple resolved to make a significant impact by leveraging their status as celebrities, extensive entrepreneurial connections, and deeply compassionate nature to bring about positive change in the lives of Ukraine's citizens. Their commitment to helping those in need was truly remarkable. Motivated by their desire to provide substantial assistance, the couple made the extraordinary decision to personally match donations up to a staggering $3 million. They directed these donations to two prominent organizations, Airbnb.org and Flexport.org, which were facilitating crucial relief efforts in the region.

July 2023: A Relationship In Turmoil

On July 27, 2023, the couple was criticized for their controversial character letters, which took center stage. Criticism follows their support for Danny Masterson, convicted of two rape counts by a jury on May 31. Both assaults occurred in Masterson's Hollywood-area home in 2003. This was during his peak fame on That '70s Show. Kutcher and Kunis wrote letters to a judge defending Masterson and asking for a leaner sentencing. In their letters, they stated that Masterson was a "role model."

Kutcher and Kunis' relationship tension centers on their differing responses to supporting their convicted former co-star Danny Masterson. Mila Kunis advocated for a direct confrontation of the situation. She endorsed a public video to acknowledge their misstep. She felt that extending an apology and supporting the victims was the right call. In her perspective, taking responsibility for their actions is the path to redemption and healing. Conversely, Ashton Kutcher leans towards a different approach. He believed maintaining a low profile was the best strategy to curb the controversy. He believes further addressing the issue publicly may cause more harm than good. This difference of opinion has created a significant strain on their relationship.

Read more: Ashton Kutcher And Mila Kunis Defend Writing Letters Of Support For Danny Masterson

Read more: Ashton Kutcher And Mila Kunis Wrote Letters In Support Of Danny Masterson

Sep 15, 2023: Kutcher & Kunis Resign From Thorn

Over the many years of being together, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have actively contributed to Thorn, a non-profit organization dedicated to aiding victims of sexual trafficking. Notably, Thorn was established by Kutcher and his former spouse, Demi Moore, in 2009. Given that Ashton and his Mila wrote letters in defense of an individual convicted of sexual assault, it raises concerns about the consistency of their actions with the organization's charitable mission. In essence, this appears to be a contradiction that could deeply affect victims of sexual crimes. The question arose: Why would the couple support someone guilty of a crime they actively oppose through their charity work?

After a period of personal contemplation regarding the ramifications of their actions, the couple decided to step down from their positions within the organization. Kutcher chose to relinquish his role as the board chairman for Thorn. Likewise, Kunis, who was an observer on the organization's board, also opted to resign. Their choice to do so was driven by a desire to prevent their recent misjudgment from diverting attention away from the organization's important and commendable work in aiding victims of sexual trafficking. They wanted to ensure that the organization's mission and accomplishments remained the focus, unburdened by any distraction stemming from their involvement.

Read more: Ashton Kutcher Steps Down From Their Own Organization After Masterson Letter Drama

The Impact On Their Relationship & Their Future

Throughout their journey, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have faced various trials that have significantly impacted their relationship dynamics. As they continue to evolve as parents, partners, and spouses, their bond has deepened, and they've developed a profound understanding of one another. Their shared experiences with marriage struggles and their challenges have equipped them with the tools to tackle adversity with resilience and unity.

In conclusion, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis find themselves in a challenging chapter of their relationship, dealing with divergent approaches and controversial issues. This situation highlights the complexity that couples face when confronting difficult circumstances. Understanding the role of character letters in the justice system is essential, and reconciling their differences may ultimately lead to personal and relational growth for Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis.

[via][via]