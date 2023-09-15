Ashton Kutcher Steps Down From Their Own Organization After Masterson Letter Drama

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have had a controversial year. Much of it relates to Danny Masterson, their former co-star who was recently convicted of rape. The couple both acted in the teen-comedy That 70s Show alongside Masterson which ran from 1998 until 2006. Back in 2017, allegations first began to appear against Masterson accusing him of a variety of sexual misconduct. The most serious accusation was for rape, which he was ultimately tried and convicted for earlier this year.

Back in January, while Masterson's future was still very much unclear, Kutcher did an interview with Esquire. In the interview he claimed that he wanted Masterson “to be found innocent of the charges brought against him.” Eventually he backed down on his declaration instead clarifying that he didn't know anything for sure. "Ultimately, I can’t know. I’m not the judge, I’m not the jury, I’m not the DA, I’m not the victim. And I’m not the accused. And so, in that case, I don’t have a space to comment. I just don’t know.”

Ashton Kutcher's Letter Of Support Backfires

Now Kutcher once again finds himself in trouble. He and wife Mila Kunis wrote letters to the judge of Masterson's case in support of him before his sentencing hearing. In their letters, they called him a "role model" and praised his "exceptional character." As you'd expect, fans didn't take particularly kindly to the pair using those descriptors for a convicted rapist. Regardless, they doubled down on the letters in follow-up public statements.

Now according to TMZ, both Kutcher and Kunis are stepping down from their roles in an anti-child sex abuse organization called Thorn. The part that stings even more for Kutcher is that he co-founded the organization alongside Demi Moore back in 2012. What do you think of Ashton Kutcher stepping down from his own organization in the wake of his letter of support to Danny Masterson? Let us know in the comment section below.

