Watching his longtime friend and colleague embattle sexual assault accusation hasn’t been easy for Ashton Kutcher. However, there is a select group who don’t sympathize with Danny Masterson as he faces several allegations of rape. The accusations surfaced in 2017 when Kutcher and Masterson were starring in The Ranch. The That 70’s Show stars reunited for the Netflix series, but the allegations caused the production to part ways with Masterson.

In a cover feature for Esquire, Kutcher told the outlet that he wants his friend “to be found innocent of the charges brought against him.”

It was clarified that this didn’t mean Kutcher was keen on Masterson getting away with a crime he may have committed.

“Ultimately, I can’t know. I’m not the judge.” The actor added, “I’m not the jury, I’m not the DA, I’m not the victim. And I’m not the accused. And so, in that case, I don’t have a space to comment. I just don’t know.”

Kutcher does, however, feel for Masterson’s child.

“Someday, his kid is going to read about this,” he added. “I wholesale feel for anybody who feels like they were violated in any way.”

The actor founded Thorn alongside Demi Moore—a non-profit centering on helping victims of sex trafficking and abuse. Some have pushed back on Kutcher’s remarks about Masterson, while others understand his position.

Last year, Masterson’s trial was determined to be a mistrial after jurors disagreed on the outcome of multiple charges.

