a&e
- TV50 Cent Celebrates New DJ Envy-Led Reality Series With A&E NetworksWith multiple new projects on the way, the 47-year-old rapper continues to show the world his chops as a TV producer.By Balen Mautone
- MusicLil Jon Takes It All The Way Back To Elementary School On "Origins Of Hip Hop""I'm always pushing forward and not really thinking about everything I've done in my career," the crunk legend says of revisiting old memories.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureBobby Brown Talks Being Molested By A Priest & Watching His Friend's Murder As A ChildAfter his friend was killed when he was 12, Brown decided he "didn't want to be a part of the projects" so he dedicated his life to music.By Erika Marie
- MusicBobby Brown Speaks On Madonna & Janet Jackson Romances In Upcoming DocWhile he admitted to his "big crush on Janet," Brown's alleged connection with Madonna was much more...carnal.By Erika Marie
- TVOl' Dirty Bastard 2-Hour Documentary Coming To A&E: ReportIt has been 18 years since we lost the beloved Wu-Tang icon and for the first time, the world will receive an official documentary.By Erika Marie
- TVQuestlove & Black Thought To Executive Produce James Brown Docuseries For A&EA new documentary series on the life of James Brown is in the works at A&E.By Cole Blake
- TV"Secrets Of Playboy" Series Reveals Hugh Hefner Would Host Weekly "Pig Nights" With Prostitutes & Celebs"Secrets of Playboy" premieres next Monday, January 24th.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicTupac's Murder Weapon Was Found & Is Now MissingMore details on Tupac's death unfold.By Chantilly Post
- NewsGame Drops "Heaven 4 A Gangster" On 2Pac's Death AnniversaryThe Game releases "Heaven 4 A Gangster" off of A&E's "Who Killed Tupac?" docuseries.By Aron A.
- TVWatch Jay-Z & Nas Talk The Notorious B.I.G In Documentary ClipLegends on a legend.By Matt F
- MusicHear Unreleased Notorious B.I.G. Interview Clips In A&E Documentary TeaserBiggie like you've never heard him before!By Matt F
- EntertainmentAir Dates For Tupac & Notorious B.I.G. A&E Documentaries Pushed BackAir dates pushed back until after the summer.By Matt F
- MusicTupac Shakur, The Notorious B.I.G. Documentaries To Air On A&ETwo of hip-hops legendary figures will get the TV biography treatment.By Matt F
- NewsThe Game to Star in A&E Docu-Series "Streets of Compton", Release Companion Project"Streets Of Compton" premieres on June 9th.By Danny Schwartz
- LifeA&E Is Giving 50 Cent His Own Variety Show50 Cent is going to be on your TV sets more than ever next year.By hnhh
- TVT.I. To Star In "Roots" RemakeT.I. will join a talented cast of Forest Whitaker, Mehki Phifer, Laurence Fishburne, & more.By Danny Schwartz