50 Cent & J. Cole Posted Up In Los Angeles In New Pic

J. Cole and 50 Cent go way back, linking up on wax together on the track “New York Times” along with Bas on Cole’s 2013 album Born Sinner. However, with all the respect they’ve been showing each other as of late, fans hope that we get another collab soon. Moreover, the two recently posted up on social media at Los Angeles, perhaps around the time they hit up Beyoncé’s show. That’s just speculation, but the important thing here is that the skilled MCs are still tight after all these years. They clearly admire each other in different ways, and it’s always great to see two eras of the game converge.

Furthermore, 50 Cent had brought J. Cole out as a special guest during one of his “The Final Lap” shows in Brooklyn. Of course, both seemed to have a great time onstage together, as they celebrated Fif’s career and witnessed the still-in-his-prime phase of the Dreamville spitter. Sure, maybe for some fans out there, it’s hard to imagine their two fanbases converging, since they have distinctly different styles. Still, real hip-hop heads recognize real, and given both their indelible contributions to the genre, those differences become irrelevant.

J. Cole & 50 Cent Are Hanging Out On And Off Stage

In fact, it’s compelling to see just how much the G-Unit mogul had an important influence on the North Carolina native. During his appearance at the aforementioned concert, J. Cole made sure to give the Queens legend his flowers. “If y’all don’t make some noise for one of the greatest n***as to ever do this s**t, 50 motherf***ing Cent, Curtis Jackson. Get Rich Or Die Tryin’ the greatest album of all time, I don’t give a f**k what y’all talking about n***a.”

Meanwhile, a collab between them these days might sound very different to what they crafted with Bas on “New York Times.” They’ve both grown a lot since then, whether as people, rappers, entrepreneurs, or leaders within their respective communities and fanbases. All we can hope for is that this is a hip-hop friendship that doesn’t fade. With that in mind, keep checking in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on J. Cole and 50 Cent.

