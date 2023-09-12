7 No. 1 Rap Songs From 2014

2014 proved to be a remarkable year of hits for women in rap. Most notably, Iggy Azalea joined Nicki Minaj as the only other woman in hip-hop to top the charts in the decade at the time. As a result of the success of her single “Fancy,” she ended the year as Billboard’s year-end number-one song. Besides these two, featured acts: Rita Ora, Kesha, and Charli XCX enjoyed success on the charts.

Boundaries were being pushed even further, and the versatile musical palates of rap enthusiasts were introduced to new and exciting sounds. Trap music continued to be a dominant subgenre in rap, with pop collaborations also taking center stage. Furthermore, in 2014, the coveted top spot was claimed by only seven hits. There were also no re-emergences of any songs that year, unlike “Holy Grail” the year prior.

Nicki Minaj - “Only” Ft. Drake, Lil Wayne & Chris Brown

“Only” was released in October as the third single from Minaj’s third studio album, The Pinkprint. Young Money alums Minaj, Lil Wayne, and Drake all had experience working together, making for a stellar rap track. As expected, their chemistry was unmistakably evident on the track. Chris Brown, the featured act, blended well with the three rappers. He notably delivered a smooth and memorable hook. Despite criticism and backlash over the song and its lyric video, “Only” further solidified Minaj’s status as one of the leading female rappers in the industry. The track performed well commercially, charting on both the Billboard Hot 100, and the Hot Rap Songs charts. It peaked at number 12 on the Hot 100 chart, and also topped the Hot Rap Songs chart for one week.

Bobby Shmurda - “Hot N***a”

“Hot N***a” gained widespread attention and popularity through social media platforms like Vine and YouTube. The song, known for its catchy beat and dance, became a viral sensation in 2014. Furthermore, “Hot Boy” was one of the most social media-friendly rap hits of 2014. It was released as the lead single from Shmurda’s debut EP, Shmurda She Wrote. The “Shmoney Dance” featured in the music video quickly became a cultural phenomenon, and largely contributed to the song’s commercial success. It ruled atop the Hot Rap Songs chart for just two weeks, but has had a long-lasting legacy. Despite Shmurda’s long absence from the music scene due to incarceration, “Hot N***a” continued to be heavily streamed. The song made regular appearances at different kinds of events.

Iggy Azalea - “Black Widow” Ft. Rita Ora

2014 saw Iggy Azalea gain prominence with a hoard of rap hits. While not on the same commercial level as “Fancy,” “Black Widow” sent her and Rita Ora to the top spot. The catchy and dynamic collaboration blended pop and Hip Hop elements, catering to a wide audience. Correspondingly, it was one of the most popular rap hits of 2014 worldwide. “Black Widow” was the fifth single released from Azalea’s debut studio album, The New Classic, and was a massive hit. The song achieved commercial success, and peaked at number three on the Hot 100 chart. It also topped the Hot Rap Songs chart for five weeks.

Big Sean - “I Don’t F**k with You” Ft. E-40

This 2014 banger remains one of Big Sean’s most recognizable rap hits. Furthermore, the song is often associated with his ability to create anthemic and catchy hooks. “I Don’t F**k with You” was released as the lead single from his third studio album, Dark Sky Paradise. The song is a breakup anthem and contains blunt and confrontational lyrics. Besides Sean’s iconic hook and verses, veteran rapper E-40 provides a guest verse on the track, adding his style and lyrical flair to the mix. ”I Don’t F**k with You” was a commercial success, and peaked at number eleven on the Hot 100 chart. It stayed on top of the Hot Rap Songs chart for three weeks in December 2014.

Nicki Minaj - “Anaconda”

The groundbreaking “Anaconda” was released as the second single from Minaj’s album, The Pinkprint. The song prominently samples Sir Mix-a-Lot’s iconic Hip Hop hit, “Baby Got Back,” which is known for its celebration of curvaceous women. “Anaconda” became one of the most popular rap hits of 2014, and arguably the most controversial. In spite of the backlash, however, the song’s popularity grew, and Minaj’s career only progressed further. “Anaconda” topped the Hot Rap Songs chart for six weeks, and is one of Minaj’s biggest tracks of all time.

Pitbull - “Timber” Ft. Kesha

“Timber” was released as the lead single from Pitbull’s 2013 EP, Meltdown. The combination of Pitbull’s punchy rap verses and Kesha’s pop-infused vocals on the hook created a catchy and memorable track. The song incorporates elements of dance-pop and Hip Hop, and also features a lively production made for the dance floor. “Timber” achieved considerable chart success worldwide, and reached the top of the Hot 100 chart. It also dominated the Hot Rap Songs chart for an impressive 15 weeks, second only to Azalea’s “Fancy.”

Iggy Azalea - “Fancy” Ft. Charli XCX

“Fancy” was the most successful of all the Billboard-charting rap hits of 2014. The catchy and empowering song further proved that pop and rap make a near-perfect combination. It was a massive hit, and topped charts worldwide, but most considerably the Hot 100 chart for a record-breaking seven consecutive weeks, longer than any other female rapper. Crowned the “song of the summer” by many, Azalea’s braggadocious lyrics, paired with Charli XCX’s deliciously glamorous chorus received widespread radio airplay. “Fancy” remains Azalea’s most recognizable song, and is also considered a defining song of the mid-2010s. On the Hot Rap Songs chart, it held the number one spot for a tremendous 18 weeks. The music video also garnered praise for its Clueless references. It has, so far, been viewed over a billion times on YouTube.

