Gunna’s newest album, A Gift & A Curse, is dominating the Apple Music charts following its recent release. As noted by Our Generation Music, Gunna currently holds the No. 1 spot on the streaming service for both album & song charts. The project is Gunna’s first since his release from jail last December.

On the album chart, A Gift & A Curse is beating out Metro Boomin’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse soundtrack as well as Lil Durk’s Almost Healed and Moneybagg Yo’s Hard to Love. Gunna’s song, “back to the moon” ranks as the most popular song on Apple Music with seven of the top 10 spots being held by tracks off of A Gift & A Curse. Other songs of his include “back at it,” fukumean,” and “idk nomore,” among others.

Gunna In Concert

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 03: Gunna performs at the Lollapalooza Music Festival at Grant Park on August 03, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Josh Brasted/FilmMagic)

Gunna addresses allegations that he snitched on his YSL associates on his song, “bread & butter.” “Never gave no statement or agreed to take no stand on’ em /Whatever you n—as on, then trust me, I’mma stand on it/ Lawyers and that DA did some sneaky s–t, I fell for it/ On my P’s and Q’s because this time I be prepared for it,” he raps.

Gunna previously shot down having cooperated with authorities in a statement after his release. “While I have agreed to always be truthful, I want to make it perfectly clear that I have NOT made any statements, have NOT been interviewed, have NOT cooperated, have NOT agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case and have absolutely NO intention of being involved in the trial process in any way,” he said at the time.

Gunna Announces “A Gift & A Curse”

Gunna’s new album comes ahead of the release of new music from his former YSL partner, Young Thug. Thug will be dropping an effort with Metro Boomin, later this week. It appears to be titled, “Business is Business.”

