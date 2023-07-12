Pop-punk greats Paramore have a wider musical range than many of their contemporaries and they aren’t afraid to show it. The Tennessee band is currently on tour supporting their first new album in 6 years This Is Why. During a stop in Houston earlier this week the band paid their respects to one of the city’s legends, Beyonce. According to Uproxx, right in the middle of their setlist Paramore pulled out a Beyonce cover for fans. Unsurprisingly, they didn’t just go for one of her biggest hits. The band dug up “I Miss You,” a fan-favorite song from Beyonce’s album 4. Fans in attendance who recognized the song couldn’t believe what they were seeing and rushed to social media to share their videos and reactions.

Paramore clearly has a lot of love for genres beyond their own, but they aren’t one-sided. Many hip-hop artists cite Paramore as an influence and aren’t shy about sharing their love for the group. The biggest is Lil Uzi Vert, who has been praising the band’s frontwoman Hayley Williams for years now. That all culminated in a surprise team-up last month where Lil Uzi joined the band on stage for a performance of their marquee song “Misery Business.” Other rap artists who have shifted their gaze to pop punk also cite the band as a major influence. Both Willow and Steve Lacy have listed the band as influential to their sound. Shortly after shifting hit style to pop punk, Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker did a pandemic lockdown cover of “Misery Business” that went viral.

Paramore Surprises Fans With Beyonce Deep Cut

not paramore singing i miss you by beyoncé at their show tonight, oh this is beyond ICONIC😭🥹 pic.twitter.com/B762n4qiq0 — 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) July 12, 2023

Beyonce herself has dropped two new songs this year, though they’re both remixes. She kicked the year off with a “wetter” version of her Renaissance fan’s favorite “Cuff It.” Just in time for summer, she teamed up with Kendrick Lamar for an explosive new version of “AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM.”

What do you think of Paramore covering Beyonce in her home town? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Steve Lacy Lists His Influences Including Paramore, Faye Webster, Prince, & More

[Via]