Rico Nasty Joins Paramore Onstage At LA Show

During their recent show at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum, Paramore surprised fans with a special guest. Rico Nasty joined the rock band onstage to perform their iconic 2007 Riot! track, “Misery Business.” The rapper is seen belting out the lyrics and thrashing around onstage with front woman Hayley Williams. She shared a clip of the moment to her Instagram, revealing that she’s been a huge fan of the group for over a decade.

“Is this even Reallllll !!!!!!!,” she wrote, “@paramore I love you.” Rico Nasty continued, “I’ve loved you for 13 years . I will continue to love you . Thank you thank you thank you for existing !!!!!” She went on to call it the “Best night ever” alongside a series of heart eyed emojis. Fans flocked to the rapper’s comments section, praising the sweet moment. “This is so full circle,” one commenter notes.

Rico Nasty Jams Out With Paramore

Earlier this month, Rico Nasty also appeared on an expectedly bizarre episode of The Eric Andre Show. She showed off a new alter-ego, fittingly dubbed “Rico Nastier.” The performer completed various gross challenges, including drinking a cursed milkshake, on the show. The episode additionally featured Lil Yachty. In June, the artist kicked off the season with a new EP titled A Nasty Summer. The 5-track offering features some remixes, soundtrack cuts, and more. One track on the EP, “Turn It Up,” also features production from hyperpop duo 100 gecs.

In a previous interview with Stereogum, the artist revealed that Paramore has been an influence for her, explaining that she listened to the group growing up. “I’m very cultured and I grew up listening to Led Zeppelin, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Sex Pistols, Death Cab For Cutie, Paramore,” she told the outlet. “All that sh*t I was really into, so I really wanted to prove to them like I know how a rock song and a trap song could be constructed together.”

