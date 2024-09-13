Air Jordan 1 Low SE “Metallic Zinc” Officially Revealed

The metallic and earthy tones give this sneaker a unique style.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low SE “Metallic Zinc” is going to drop sometime this holiday. Also, the retail price is expected to be $125 when they release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

The Air Jordan 1 Low SE is releasing in an exclusive "Metallic Zinc" colorway for women. This upcoming edition showcases a sleek metallic zinc upper, giving the sneaker a shiny, eye-catching look. The reflective finish adds a modern edge to the classic Air Jordan 1 Low silhouette, making it a standout in any collection. Complementing the metallic upper, the shoe features a dark brown rubber sole that contrasts nicely with the bright zinc color. The dark brown sole adds depth and balance to the design, ensuring that the shiny upper remains the focal point.

About The Author

