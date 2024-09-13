Air Jordan 1 Low SE “Metallic Zinc” Officially Revealed

Image via Nike
The metallic and earthy tones give this sneaker a unique style.

The Air Jordan 1 Low SE is releasing in an exclusive "Metallic Zinc" colorway for women. This upcoming edition showcases a sleek metallic zinc upper, giving the sneaker a shiny, eye-catching look. The reflective finish adds a modern edge to the classic Air Jordan 1 Low silhouette, making it a standout in any collection. Complementing the metallic upper, the shoe features a dark brown rubber sole that contrasts nicely with the bright zinc color. The dark brown sole adds depth and balance to the design, ensuring that the shiny upper remains the focal point.

As part of the SE (Special Edition) lineup, the "Metallic Zinc" colorway offers a premium take on the Air Jordan 1 Low. It combines the iconic design with a fresh, contemporary look. The low-top silhouette remains versatile and comfortable, perfect for everyday wear. With its blend of bold metallics and rich browns, the Air Jordan 1 Low SE "Metallic Zinc" is set to make a statement. This women's exclusive release is sure to catch the attention of sneaker fans looking for something stylish and unique. Keep an eye out for the release date.

"Metallic Zinc" Air Jordan 1 Low SE

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a dark brown rubber outsole and a matching midsole. The upper features a base of metallic zinc leather and more matching leather overlays. The Nike Swoosh is also metallic zinc, and the tongue features light Jordan branding. Finally, the heels feature a Jordan Wings logo.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low SE “Metallic Zinc” is going to drop sometime this holiday. Also, the retail price is expected to be $125 when they release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

