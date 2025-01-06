Nike Air Trainer SC High “Auburn” Reportedly Coming Back

Image via Nike
A bold design and a nostalgic colorway.

The Nike Air Trainer SC High is making a bold return in its iconic "Auburn" colorway later this summer. This retro release brings back the classic design famously associated with Bo Jackson, blending nostalgia with modern appeal. The sneaker features a white leather upper, paired with striking grey overlays. Bright orange accents on the midfoot panels and lace loops add energy, while vibrant purple details create balance. Together, these colors honor Auburn University's iconic team palette. The perforated leather adds breathability, enhancing comfort for everyday wear. Meanwhile, the padded collar and cushioned midsole provide support, making the Air Trainer SC High both stylish and functional.

A durable rubber outsole ensures traction, perfect for various activities. Nike branding on the heel and tongue adds a finishing touch, tying the look together. This release captures the essence of the late '80s and early '90s, blending timeless design with modern performance features. Fans of Bo Jackson and retro sneakers will appreciate the heritage and style this pair offers. With its versatile colorway and nostalgic vibes, the "Auburn" Air Trainer SC High is set to stand out this summer. Keep an eye out for an official release date, as these sneakers are sure to generate plenty of buzz among collectors and fans alike.

"Auburn" Nike Air Trainer SC High

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a white and purple rubber sole with a white midsole. Also, white leather constructs the base of the sneakers, with more white and grey leather and orange and purple leather overlays. More details include the Nike Swoosh on the sides and the lace supports. Further, white laces and Nike branding on the heels add the finishing touches to these classic sneakers. Overall, this pair features a great combination of white, grey, purple and orange.

More Photos

Kicks On Fire reports that the Nike Air Trainer SC High “Auburn” will be released in the summer of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they drop.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

