Nike Air Trainer 1 “College Football Playoffs” Gets A Second Pair

The Nike Air Trainer 1, an iconic sneaker, revolutionized athletic footwear. It debuted in 1987, designed by Tinker Hatfield. This trainer blended support and style flawlessly. With a high-top silhouette, it offered ankle stability for athletes. The Nike Air Trainer 1 boasts a timeless design. It features a cross-strap for secure lockdown, a responsive Air cushioning sole, and a durable leather upper. These attributes made it a hit among athletes and sneaker enthusiasts alike.

Now, Nike is set to release a special edition: the "College Football Playoffs" colorway. This upcoming version showcases a sleek black base adorned with striking gold trimmings. It's a bold nod to the excitement of college football, making it a must-have for sports fans and sneaker collectors. In conclusion, the Nike Air Trainer 1 remains a classic in the world of sneakers. Its innovative design and upcoming "College Football Playoffs" colorway continue to captivate fans, paying homage to both athletic performance and style.

"College Football Playoffs" Nike Air Trainer 1

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a white and golden rubber sole with a white midsole. White leather and nubuck construct the uppers, with the laces and toebox strap both found in white. Gold accents continue throughout the sneaker, on the Nike Swoosh and lace eyelets. Also, the sock liner is wheat-colored and built for comfort. Finally, Nike branding is located on the heels, in gold stitching. Overall, these sneakers embody college football and resemble the golden hardware these college teams are fighting to win.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Trainer 1 “College Football Playoffs” will be released at some point this year. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

