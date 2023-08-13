Nike Air Max 95 “Mint/Grey/Black” Coming Soon

The Nike Air Max 95 is a famous sneaker that lots of people like. It’s special because of its unique design. The sneaker’s upper is layered, like the muscles of the human body. This makes it stand out and gives it a cool look. One special thing about the Air Max 95 is the air cushioning. It’s in the sole of the shoe, and it makes walking and running comfortable. People really like this feature because it feels like you’re walking on air.

This sneaker comes in many colors, so you can pick your favorite. It’s not only for sports but also for style. Many people wear the Air Max 95 as a fashion statement. The Nike Air Max 95 has been around for a long time and is still popular today. Both sneaker fans and individuals seeking comfortable and stylish shoes love this classic sneaker. If you want a sneaker that looks cool, feels great, and has a history, the Air Max 95 could be just right for you.

Read More: Nike Zoom Freak 5 “Five The Hard Way” Officially Unveiled

“Mint/Grey/Black” Nike Air Max 95

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole with a black midsole. The midsole contains multiple Nike air bubbles that are mint-blue tinted. The uppers are constructed of a white mesh with large leather overlays with a white-to-grey gradient. Near the laces and on the Nike Swoosh near the sock liner, you can find mint blue accents. Additionally, the tongue features Nike branding with mint accents, and the heel displays Nike Air branding in mint as well.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Nike Air Max 95 “Mint/Grey/Black” is releasing at some point in 2023. The retail price of the sneakers will be announced closer to the release date. Also, make sure to let us know your thoughts about this pair in the comments below. Additionally, make sure to stay up to date with HNHH for all the latest news and updates in the sneaker world. We provide all the important information from all the leading brands!

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Jordan MVP “Shy Pink” Available Now

[Via]