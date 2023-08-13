Jordan MVP “Shy Pink” Available Now

The Jordan MVP sneaker is special for basketball fans. It’s like a tribute to the great Michael Jordan. The sneaker has his style and his logo. When people wear these sneakers, they feel a connection to his amazing skills. They are comfortable and look cool, just like the sneakers Jordan wore when he played. It’s like having a piece of basketball history on your feet. The Jordan MVP sneaker is for those who love the game and want to feel like a part of the legacy Michael Jordan created. When you wear them, you might even play a little better, imagining you’re on the court like Jordan.

These sneakers have special technology that helps you jump and run. They’re not just shoes, they’re like a secret weapon for your feet. And when other basketball fans see you wearing them, they know you’re a true fan too. The Jordan MVP is more than just footwear – it’s a way to celebrate the greatness of basketball and the legend of Michael Jordan. Putting on these sneakers is like stepping into the world of basketball dreams, where you can imagine making that winning shot, just like Jordan did.

Read More: Nike LeBron 20 x Mimi Plange Officially Revealed

“Shy Pink” Jordan MVP

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a grey rubber sole with a semi-translucent midsole that features a Nike Air bubble. The uppers are constructed of a white leather base with pink and grey accents near the midsole and sock liner. A grey Jumpman can be found near the laces and the heel features large pink Nike Air branding.

More Photos

Kicks On Fire reports that the Jordan MVP “Shy Pink” is available for purchase now. The sneakers have a retail price of $165. Also, make sure to let us know your thoughts about this pair in the comments below. Additionally, make sure to stay up to date with HNHH for all the latest news and updates in the sneaker world. We provide all the important information from all the leading brands!

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Nike Dunk Low Disrupt 2 x Serena William Design Crew Photos

[Via]