Nike LeBron 20 x Mimi Plange Officially Revealed

The Nike LeBron 20 has cutting-edge features and technology designed to deliver the best performance possible on the court, building on the success of its predecessors. Clearly, something is working as LeBron has been able to consistently compete in the NBA for 20+ years. Finally, LeBron has facilitated a collaboration between the two with the Nike Lebron 20 and Mimi Plange in a sneaker that is releasing later this year.

Mimi Plange is a notable Ghanaian fashion designer celebrated for her innovative and culturally inspired creations. With a keen eye for blending art and fashion, Plange’s designs often reflect her diverse background and experiences. Her work is known for embracing bold patterns, intricate details, and a strong sense of storytelling. Plange’s unique vision has gained recognition from influential figures in the fashion industry, and her pieces have been worn by prominent personalities. Through her designs, Mimi Plange continues to push creative boundaries and redefine contemporary fashion with her distinctive and imaginative approach.

Mimi Plange x Nike LeBron 20

The sneakers feature a textured white rubber sole and a clean white midsole. The texture of the sole allows for traction and quick change of direction on the basketball court. The uppers feature a white knitted material with prominent floral overlays in orange. The Nike Swoosh is also orange, with a smaller Swoosh layered behind. The laces feature red, orange, and purple in a linear pattern. Overall, these sneakers are built for performance but dressed in a floral, clean colorway.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike LeBron 20 x Mimi Plange is releasing during the fall of 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $250 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

