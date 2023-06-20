The Nike LeBron 20 is a testament to LeBron’s dominance and longevity in the NBA league. As LeBron heads into his 21st NBA season (amid rumors of potential retirement) Nike is not slowing down on the sneaker end. This release, however, will not be for everyone as this is a kids-only release. If your foot is larger than a grade school size, you will have to take a look at some of the other LeBron 20 releases this year. And there is always the possibility that if this release does well, Nike decides to also release a pair in all sizes.

The LeBron 20 showcases a blend of performance and style, providing athletes with enhanced comfort, support, and responsiveness on the court. Of course, the sneaker contains innovative features and distinct aesthetics. The LeBron 20 continues the tradition of excellence associated with LeBron’s footwear line, appealing to athletes and sneakerheads. This pair will certainly catch some eyes as the pop of color will look like a flame going up and down the basketball court.

“Night Maroon” Nike LeBron 20

Image via Sneaker Bar Detroit

The Nike LeBron 20 “Night Maroon” features a mostly black color scheme, with obvious hits of color. The emerald sole creeps up at the bottom and is met with white, space-like, speckling on the midsole. Obviously, the sneaker also features the “night maroon” color throughout. An offset, stitched swoosh, and a unique pattern showcase the main attraction of the sneaker. Also, the famous LeBron “Dunkman” logo can be found on the sole of the sneaker and the King James emblem can be found on the back.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that this sneaker will be released on August 12th. The sneaker will also reportedly have a price point of $170. As always, let us know in the comments below what you think of this pair. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

