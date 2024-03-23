Nike Air Force 1 Low Brogue “White” Release Details Revealed

The Nike Air Force 1 Low Brogue is making waves with its upcoming "White" colorway, boasting a pristine white base with vibrant green accents and intricate detailing on the leather. This iteration of the iconic Air Force 1 Low showcases a timeless yet refreshing design. The combination of the crisp white leather upper and the eye-catching green accents adds a touch of sophistication to the classic silhouette. The special brogue detailing on the leather, reminiscent of traditional dress shoes, elevates the overall aesthetic of the sneaker.

With its clean colorway and premium craftsmanship, the Nike Air Force 1 Low Brogue offers a versatile option for those looking to add a touch of elegance to their sneaker rotation. Whether paired with jeans and a tee for a casual look or dressed up with trousers and a button-down shirt, this sneaker is sure to turn heads and make a statement wherever you go. Scheduled for release in the near future, the Nike Air Force 1 Low Brogue in the "White" colorway will become a must-have addition to any sneaker collection.

Read More: Nike SB Dunk Low Safari “Olympics” Gets On-Foot Photos

"White" Nike Air Force 1 Low Brogue

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a white rubber sole and a clean white midsole. The uppers of the sneakers are comprised of a white leather base, with more white leather overlays. Also, a white Nike Swoosh is on the sides. The sneakers have special detailing on the leather, with a different cut and perforations. Green branding is located on the tongues and heel of the sneakers and adds some vibrancy to the sneakers.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Force 1 Low Brogue “White” will be released this summer. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $125 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Nike Air Max 1 “King’s Day” Releasing This Spring: Official Photos

[Via]