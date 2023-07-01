Nike Air Force 1 Wild “Rugged Orange” Officially Unveiled

The Nike Air Force 1 Wild is a new variation of the classic Nike Air Force 1 Low. Both sneakers share the same basic silhouette and design, but the Air Force 1 Wild adds exciting and bold colors and patterns. The Air Force 1 Wild offers a more adventurous and eye-catching look compared to the simpler and more traditional Air Force 1 Low. The Air Force 1 Wild’s vibrant designs and patterns make it a standout choice for those who want to express their unique personality through their footwear.

While the Air Force 1 Low is known for its timeless and versatile style that goes well with various outfits, the Air Force 1 Wild caters to individuals who want to make a bold fashion statement. Both shoes provide the same comfort and durability that Nike is renowned for, making them suitable for everyday wear. Whether you prefer a classic and understated style or a daring and wild appearance, Nike has options to suit your taste with these two versions of the Air Force 1.

“Rugged Orange” Nike Air Force 1 Wild

The sneakers feature a textured black rubber sole and a geometric orange and black midsole. The upper is constructed of a rugged orange mesh with rugged orange nubuck overlays. Black accents surround the sneaker and black Nike branding can be found on the tongue and the heel. The sneaker is basically comprised of two colors, rugged orange and black. Also, note that this sneaker is releasing in a women’s exclusive meaning only women’s sizing will be available.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Force 1 Wild “Rugged Orange” is releasing at some point during 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

