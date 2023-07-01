Nike Air Force 1 Wild “Rugged Orange” Officially Unveiled

This new iteration of the AF1 is releasing soon.

BYBen Atkinson
Nike Air Force 1 Wild “Rugged Orange” Officially Unveiled

The Nike Air Force 1 Wild is a new variation of the classic Nike Air Force 1 Low. Both sneakers share the same basic silhouette and design, but the Air Force 1 Wild adds exciting and bold colors and patterns. The Air Force 1 Wild offers a more adventurous and eye-catching look compared to the simpler and more traditional Air Force 1 Low. The Air Force 1 Wild’s vibrant designs and patterns make it a standout choice for those who want to express their unique personality through their footwear.

While the Air Force 1 Low is known for its timeless and versatile style that goes well with various outfits, the Air Force 1 Wild caters to individuals who want to make a bold fashion statement. Both shoes provide the same comfort and durability that Nike is renowned for, making them suitable for everyday wear. Whether you prefer a classic and understated style or a daring and wild appearance, Nike has options to suit your taste with these two versions of the Air Force 1.

Read More: Nike Air More Uptempo GS “Everything You Need” Release Details

“Rugged Orange” Nike Air Force 1 Wild

Nike Air Force 1 Wild
Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a textured black rubber sole and a geometric orange and black midsole. The upper is constructed of a rugged orange mesh with rugged orange nubuck overlays. Black accents surround the sneaker and black Nike branding can be found on the tongue and the heel. The sneaker is basically comprised of two colors, rugged orange and black. Also, note that this sneaker is releasing in a women’s exclusive meaning only women’s sizing will be available.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Force 1 Wild “Rugged Orange” is releasing at some point during 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Rugged Orange
Image via Nike
Nike Air Force 1 Wild
Image via Nike

Read More: Nike Air Force 1 Low “White/Honeydew” Officially Revealed

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.