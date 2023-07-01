Dr. Dre recently appeared on Kevin Hart’s Hart to Heart, where the two of them discussed the current state of hip hop. Dr. Dre revealed that he doesn’t really listen to a majority of modern hip hop music, claiming that he doesn’t like most of it. He went on, however, to say that he doesn’t think people should hate on modern artists.

“Hip Hop is what it is,” Dre. Dre explained, “Anybody that’s talking about the state of Hip Hop right now, when talking about it from a negative place, sounds like somebody’s f***in’ grandfather.” The artist continued, “This is just what it is. Hip Hop is evolving. If you don’t like it, don’t listen to it, you know what I’m saying?” “I’m keepin’ it all the way 100 with you,” he added, “Some of this sh*t, most of this sh*t, I don’t like. I don’t listen to a lot of that sh*t. But I’m not hatin’ on it. I’m never gonna hate on it.”

Dr. Dre On “Forever Artists”

Though Dr. Dre claims to not be big on most modern hip hop, he did praise one current artist in particular. Kevin Hart brought up the subject of Kendrick Lamar, asking him to weigh in. “Kendrick Lamar is a real motherf***in’ artist,” Dr. Dre says, “Like, the true definition of the word.” He then dubs the rapper a “forever artist.” He says Kendrick could “disappear for f***in’ five years or something like that and come back and f**k our heads up.” Hart then asks him to list some other examples of “forever artists,” and Dr. Dre names Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Michael Jackson, and Prince.

During the interview, Hart also asked Dr. Dre what music he’s been listening to recently. The artist replied, revealing that his current favorites are changing all the time. “I get inspiration from all types of genres of music,” he explained, “I don’t necessarily have a favorite.” He says he usually has “a favorite of the week,” which could be anything from soul to rock, even polka.

