Erick Sermon is giving Clipse their flowers while acknowledging hip-hop’s complicated relationship with ageism.

The legendary producer recently spoke on the reunited Virginia duo’s return, saying their comeback proved that rap veterans can still move the culture forward. Sermon’s praise joins many of today’s biggest stars appreciating the new album, Let God Sort Em Out.

“Y’all have to thank the Clipse,” Sermon said at the beginning of the clip. “The Clipse came at the right time for Raekwon to come, for Ghostface to come we needed the Clipse to do what they did at 52 and 48 years old it doesn't matter the age if you make great material…”

For him, Clipse stepping back into the spotlight after years apart showed that sharp bars and cultural weight don’t disappear. The duo reminded fans that being in your forties or fifties doesn’t disqualify you from delivering elite music.

Their impact, Sermon argued, helped clear the path for icons like Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, and Nas. All who’ve released new albums through Mass Appeal.

Erick Sermon Praise Clipse

Sermon framed Clipse’s resurgence as more than a reunion. He called it a cultural reset that forced the industry to reconsider how it measures longevity and artistry. While rock and pop stars like Madonna, Paul McCartney, Barbra Streisand, and Cher continue to release music without the “old school” label attached, hip-hop has often sidelined its elders.

He concluded: “We're the only genre to talk about age, they don't say old school Madonna, old school Paul Mccartney, old school Barbra Streisand or old school Cher.”

Released in July, Clipse’s Let God Sort Em Out received acclaim as it made an undeniable impact in pop culture. The reunion album was admired for its traditional rollout.

Pusha T and No Malice were hailed for their “lyrical versatility” and “inspired” production. They balance classic grit with newfound maturity.

The new album marked 16 years since their last album in Til The Casket Drops. The album was produced solely by long-time friend and producer Pharrell Williams.