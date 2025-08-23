News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Search input
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
Search input
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
EMPMD
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Music
Erick Sermon Thanks Clipse’s “Let God Sort Em Out” For Erasing The Ageism In Hip Hop
Erick Sermon is one of hip hop’s most influential producers. He was a member of the legendary EPMD and Def Squad, a trio with Redman.
By
Bryson "Boom" Paul
August 23, 2025
523 Views