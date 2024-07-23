Rapper BNC4Nero Arrested In Connection With Tan DaGod Murder

Rapper BNC4Nero, whose legal name is Dominic Antwoine Gates, has reportedly been arrested in connection to the murder of Tan DaGod, according to KTVU's Henry K. Lee. Tan was shot outside of a beauty supply store on the afternoon of July 15. She had shared the address on Instagram and asked fans to come celebrate the grand opening. She had family and friends in attendance for the meet and greet as well.

Tan DaGod Promotes Beauty Store Grand Opening

When fans learned of Tan's death, they flocked to her Instagram page with tributes. One user wrote on her final post: "To have been murdered the day of your meet and greet release is inhumane. I am praying that God handles the situation as he sees fit and justice is service. You were loved by many people on my timeline! God bless your transition!" In the picture, she posed on a gold throne with a wall of purple and pink flowers behind her. Others brought up the fact that she had previously bragged about the death of her allegedly abusive ex-boyfriend. "I mean she smoked her ex and then disrespects him consistently on tracks and follows that up with posting her address of where she will be real time," one top comment on the same post reads. "Not the sharpest tool in the shed."