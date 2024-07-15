Rising Rapper Tan DaGod Shot & Killed During Beauty Store Meet & Greet

Tan DaGod, a rising rapper in Oakland, was reportedly shot and killed at the grand opening of a beauty store in her hometown on Saturday. She had shared the address on Instagram and asked fans to pull up just hours before the tragic incident. "4013 TELEGRAPH OAKLAND CA !’ JULY 13th! The Cott & I Will be there from 12-1 please be on time if you wanna meet & Greet & see the Cott live," she captioned several photos of herself at the event.
Fans shared plenty of supportive messages and prayers in the comments section of the post. "To have been murdered the day of your meet and greet release is inhumane," one fan wrote. "I am praying that God handles the situation as he sees fit and justice is service. You were loved by many people on my timeline! God bless your transition!" Another complained about the lack of support she received before her death. "It's crazy how her following went up a few thousand just in a matter of hours, but y'all didn't give her her flowers when SHE WAS HERE!!!!" they wrote. "Everyone who dismissed her, ignored her talent, y'all missed tf out, now she gone and y'all wanna fake support and post her! TF OUTTAAA HERE!"
Tan DaGod Shot & Killed In Oakland
In another post on social media, Tan shared that her family were at the event as well. "We here. I got granny in the cut. Don't play with it," the rapper said in one video caught by The Sun. "Come f**king shop. They got everything you need."
The Oakland Police Department confirmed to KRON4 that paramedics found two gunshot victims when they arrived on the scene. In addition to Tan, who died at the hospital, another person is expected to make a recovery. So far, no arrests have been made and police say they are still working to identify the shooter. Be on the lookout for further updates on Tan DaGod on HotNewHipHop.