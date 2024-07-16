Tan DaGod Bragged About Killing Alleged Abusive Ex Before Death

There is not yet an apparent motive for Tan DaGod's killing.

Up and coming Oakland rapper Tan DaGod was shot outside of a beauty supply store on the evening of July 15. Glamor Beauty Supply celebrated its grand opening, and she agreed to attend the event. Tragically, a gunman arrived, and after a brief altercation, he fired shots. Soon after, she died at the hospital, aged 27. The police are searching for the gunman, who ran off after shooting Tan, real name Alliauna Green.

Green's shooting may have been retaliatory, though nothing is clear yet. In an interview with Off The Porch, she bragged about killing her ex, whom she described as abusive. She had a custom headstone made that had the beginning and end dates of their relationship. She also mentioned that it was the same day she had to go to court. Additionally, the headstone included lyrics to her song "Ex Wood Pack." "Ex Wood Pack" is a diss towards her ex that she promoted in her interview. The track has inflammatory lyrics and equally inflammatory cover art. "Oh well, they're not gonna do sh*t" about it," she said in the clip.

Tan DaGod Talks About Killing Her Abusive Ex

The rapper's family denies that "Ex Wood Pack," a track that implies she killed her ex-boyfriend, was a song with any truth in it. They referred to it as a "diss track for clout." Ernest Holloway was a friend of Green's who spoke with Fox affiliate KTVU shortly after her death. He said that rumors floating around online about a possible motive are incorrect. He emphasized that Green was a caring individual who looked out for the community. The owners of Glamor Beauty Supply invited Green to the store's grand opening because she was known as a supporter of Black-owned businesses in the area.