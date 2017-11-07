tragic
- Pop CultureCasino Jizzle Shot & Killed; Hip-Hop Artist Dead At 27Casino Jizzle had a new album coming out.By Jake Lyda
- Pop CultureRobert De Niro's Grandson Has Passed Away At 19Robert De Niro and his family are grieving a life gone too soon.By Jake Lyda
- SportsFootage Of Andre Emmett Moments Before Being Murdered Released By PoliceThe Big3 community has been a state of shock since Emmett's tragic passing.By Alexander Cole
- SportsKlay Thompson Believes His ACL Injury Is A "Tragic Part Of Sports"Thompson also spoke about his latest contract with the Warriors.By Alexander Cole
- NewsLil Wayne Assists Netsky and Bazzi On "I Don't Even Know You Anymore"Lil Wayne plays the role of a forlorn Cupidon on Netsky's "I Don't Even Know You Anymore."By Devin Ch
- SportsBrandon Mebane Will Play For The Chargers After Death Of 7-Week-Old DaughterIt's been a tragic week for the Chargers defensive tackle.By Alexander Cole
- Entertainment"Power" Crew Member Killed In Traffic Collision: Cause Of Death DeterminedCoroners have determined the cause of death in Pedro Jimenez vehicular accident.By Devin Ch
- SportsFormer NBA Player Tyler Honeycutt Found Dead After Standoff With CopsLAPD is unclear as to why the police standoff with Tyler Honeycutt escalated quickly.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentVal Kilmer Calls Anthony Bourdain "Selfish" For Committing Suicide"You left too soon. And I’m going to prove it..."By Chantilly Post
- SportsTrump "Takes Righteous Step," Posthumously Pardons Boxer Jack JohnsonSylvester Stallone urged the President to pardon the first Black Heavyweight Champ.By Devin Ch
- SocietyBronx Fire Kills At Least 12, Lil B & More Pay Their RespectsR.I.P. to those who passed in last night's fire.By Chantilly Post
- MusicWatch: Boosie Concert Shooting Footage Captured By Drone CameraThe shooter is seen opening fire in a crowd of people. By Matt F