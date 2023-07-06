The Soulja Boy-Desto Dubb-Drakeo The Ruler beef is getting out of hand. It all started back when Soulja gave himself the “Big Draco” nickname while Drakeo was imprisoned in 2020. Drakeo, of course, took exception to this and started talking back to Soulja Boy. Sadly, Drakeo passed away in 2021 due to an LA stabbing, but streetwear designer Desto Dubb took up his position, defending Drakeo and calling out Soulja on July 5th.

On Instagram Live, he told his fans, “Hey, everybody tell Soulja Boy I want a boxing match… C’mon, Soulja, show me some money.” Soulja, not one to shy away from any controversy or beef, responded in kind on his own Instagram Live rant. While Desto says he’s got “$100k saying I’ll slap the taste out of your mouth,” Soulja clapped back with, “I’ll air this b*tch out, 100 rounds, n*gga.” It sounds like he’d be ready to step in the ring — or the streets — to settle this feud once and for all.

What Will It Take To Squash The Soulja Boy/Desto Dubb Beef?

This all started with Drakeo The Ruler and Soulja literally trying to take his name from him while Drakeo was at his lowest. Now, with Drakeo gone and his murder still unsolved, the beef between Soulja and Desto Dubb is unsavory, to say the least. Arguing over absolutely nothing and threatening to fight for $100k makes little sense when a man is dead and gone. But that’s how Soulja rolls, getting in tussles with almost everybody.

For example, in the same video, Soulja goes after Adam22, the podcaster and controversial figure dealing with multiple sexual assault accusations. Adam22 and Desto Dubb recently did a podcast episode together. But Soulja was not about what was said on the air. Back in the day, he also beefed with Bow Wow and other rappers. This problematic trend is concerning, so hopefully, Soulja Boy gets some help from friends soon. All this beef is not good for anyone’s health.

